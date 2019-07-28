Dubai International Airport welcomes GoAir inaugural flight from Kannur, India

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2019) Dubai International Airport, DXB, has added a new airline to its family of 70 international carriers and expanded its connectivity to a new destination.

India's GoAir made its inaugural flight to DXB from Kannur in the South Indian state of Kerala on Thursday evening, said a statement issued by DXB on Sunday.

The airline has launched daily direct flights between DXB Terminal 1 and Kannur International Airport, making Dubai its sixth international destination.

The fast-growing airline boasts a fleet of 51 Airbus A320s and operates some 285 flights daily to 24 destinations across India. Following the launch of GoAir’s service, DXB is now served by five Indian carriers operating approximately 360 weekly flights to 21 destinations across India.

India is the single largest destination country for DXB in terms of contribution to traffic volumes with 12.3 million passengers recorded in 2018, said the statement.