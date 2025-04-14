Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflects emirate’s status: CEO of Dubai Airports

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2025 | 08:45 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2025) Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, has affirmed that Dubai International Airport’s continued position as the world’s busiest hub for international passengers for the eleventh consecutive year is a milestone that goes beyond numbers, embodying Dubai’s exceptional status as a leading global destination for tourism, trade, business and residency.
Commenting on the latest report by Airports Council International, Griffiths said, “Despite the ongoing challenges facing the aviation sector each year, some facts remain unchanged. With 92.3 million passengers in 2024, we continue to maintain our lead for over a decade, setting a new global benchmark for international passenger traffic through a single airport.
He credited the achievement to collaboration and the exceptional efforts made to shape an outstanding travel experience, one that reflects Dubai’s unique spirit and status as a world-class city.
Griffiths added that the focus now shifts to the future, noting that development works have already commenced at Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International Airport, which will enable increased capacity and set new standards in airport design and the overall travel experience.
