Dubai International Aquatics Championships attract 380 athletes for open water swimming, water polo competitions

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2025) The Dubai International Aquatics Championships (DIAC) featured the open water swimming and water polo competitions at the Hamdan Sports Complex. These events, scheduled for April 5 and 6, were part of the month-long championship running from March 21 to April 20, 2025.

Organised in collaboration with the UAE Swimming Federation, Dubai Sports Council and local academies, the events attracted more than 380 male and female athletes, including more than 300 swimmers in the open water race, and 80 others in the water polo competitions.

The water polo tournament on April 5 showcased teams from various nations, highlighting the sport’s growing popularity in the region. Following this, the open water swimming competitions on April 5 and 6 tested athletes’ endurance and skill in long-distance races.

DIAC will bring together 3,000 elite athletes from 40 countries, creating a culturally diverse and vibrant event.

The annual competition in five water sport disciplines is taking place from March 21 to April 20 at Hamdan Sports Complex.

This ambitious event includes competitions in all five watersport events - diving (March 21-23), water polo (April 5), open water swimming (April 5-6), synchronised swimming (April 12-13) and swimming (April 18-20).

Abdullah Shahdad, Director of the Hamdan Sports Complex, emphasised the significance of hosting such a diverse array of aquatic disciplines. He noted that the inclusion of events like water polo and open water swimming reflects the commitment to promoting a wide range of water sports in the region. Shahdad also highlighted the participation of over 3,000 athletes from more than 40 countries, underscoring the event’s international appeal.