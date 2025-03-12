Dubai International Aquatics Championships To Attract Over 3000 Swimmers
Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2025 | 06:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2025) DUBAI,12th March, 2025 (WAM) – The Dubai International Aquatics Championships (DIAC) will bring together 3,000 elite athletes from 40 countries, creating a culturally diverse and vibrant event.
The annual competition in five water sport disciplines will take place from 21 March 2025 to 20 April 2025 at Hamdan sports Complex.
Organised in cooperation with the UAE Swimming Federation and a number of local academies, this ambitious competition will include competitions in all five watersport events – diving (March 21-23), water polo (April 5), open water swimming (April 5-6), synchronised swimming (April 12-13) and swimming (April 18-20).
