Open Menu

Dubai International Aquatics Championships To Attract Over 3000 Swimmers

Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Dubai International Aquatics Championships to attract over 3000 swimmers

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2025) DUBAI,12th March, 2025 (WAM) – The Dubai International Aquatics Championships (DIAC) will bring together 3,000 elite athletes from 40 countries, creating a culturally diverse and vibrant event.

The annual competition in five water sport disciplines will take place from 21 March 2025 to 20 April 2025 at Hamdan sports Complex.

Organised in cooperation with the UAE Swimming Federation and a number of local academies, this ambitious competition will include competitions in all five watersport events – diving (March 21-23), water polo (April 5), open water swimming (April 5-6), synchronised swimming (April 12-13) and swimming (April 18-20).

Related Topics

Sports Polo Water UAE Dubai March April Event All From

Recent Stories

Dubai International Aquatics Championships to attr ..

Dubai International Aquatics Championships to attract over 3000 swimmers

3 minutes ago
 Officials: SPL driving force behind intellectual, ..

Officials: SPL driving force behind intellectual, cultural growth

33 minutes ago
 Survivors of Jaffar Express attack share their ord ..

Survivors of Jaffar Express attack share their ordeal

58 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi's DCD organises 2025 Social Sector Strat ..

Abu Dhabi's DCD organises 2025 Social Sector Strategic Retreat

1 hour ago
 Sanad achieves AED4.92 billion in revenues for 202 ..

Sanad achieves AED4.92 billion in revenues for 2024, marking 40 percent surge

1 hour ago
 Etihad ESCO completes Dubai’s first energy savin ..

Etihad ESCO completes Dubai’s first energy savings performance contract

2 hours ago
Commodore Kamran Ahmed and Commodore Kashif Munir ..

Commodore Kamran Ahmed and Commodore Kashif Munir of Pakistan Navy Promoted to t ..

2 hours ago
 Ma’an releases its community contribution report

Ma’an releases its community contribution report

2 hours ago

Frontline Heroes Office celebrates Emirati Doctor’s Day

2 hours ago
 Israeli police raid famous Palestinian-run booksho ..

Israeli police raid famous Palestinian-run bookshop in East Jerusalem

2 hours ago
 UAE, France discuss ways to enhance parliamentary ..

UAE, France discuss ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation

3 hours ago
 90 percent of consumers’ complaints resolved dur ..

90 percent of consumers’ complaints resolved during 2024: ADRA

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East