Dubai International Aquatics' open water swimming & water polo competitions kick off Saturday

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2025) The open water swimming and water polo competitions of the Dubai Internation Aquatics 2025 kick off Saturday.

Dubai is hosting the event from March 21 to April 21, 2025, with more than 3,000 male and female athletes competing in five water sports over a full month.

The Hamdan Sports Complex hosts the water polo competitions, while the open water swimming will take place on Jumeirah Beach over two days.

The open water swimming competitions witness the participation of 250 swimmers from various age groups, representing 15 clubs and academies from within and outside the country, in addition to government entities. This reflects the great diversity of the championship, with swimmers from more than 30 nationalities, ranging in age from 7 to 61 years old, participating.

It's organised jointly by the Dubai Sports Council, the UAE Swimming Federation, and the Hamdan Sports Complex.