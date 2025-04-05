- Home
- Middle East
- Dubai International Aquatics' open water swimming & water polo competitions kick off Saturday
Dubai International Aquatics' Open Water Swimming & Water Polo Competitions Kick Off Saturday
Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2025 | 01:30 AM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2025) The open water swimming and water polo competitions of the Dubai Internation Aquatics 2025 kick off Saturday.
Dubai is hosting the event from March 21 to April 21, 2025, with more than 3,000 male and female athletes competing in five water sports over a full month.
The Hamdan Sports Complex hosts the water polo competitions, while the open water swimming will take place on Jumeirah Beach over two days.
The open water swimming competitions witness the participation of 250 swimmers from various age groups, representing 15 clubs and academies from within and outside the country, in addition to government entities. This reflects the great diversity of the championship, with swimmers from more than 30 nationalities, ranging in age from 7 to 61 years old, participating.
It's organised jointly by the Dubai Sports Council, the UAE Swimming Federation, and the Hamdan Sports Complex.
Recent Stories
Dubai International Aquatics' open water swimming & water polo competitions kick ..
47 countries converge for Challenge Sir Bani Yas starting tomorrow
NEPRA notifies Rs 3.02 per unit relief to KE’s consumers
Coalition partner’s reservation over water issue to be addressed through talks ..
PML-N KP to observe Youm-e-Tashakur on Sunday to hail federal govt's achievement ..
PPP’s agenda to alleviate poverty, curb inflation & generate employment: Bilaw ..
Chairman of General Authority of Islamic Affairs delivers Friday Sermon at Mosco ..
President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif pay tribute to forc ..
BISE Hyderabad to conduct SSC annual exams from March 07
IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme
2 terrorists killed in IBO at Kech District
Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's execution national despair
More Stories From Middle East
-
Dubai International Aquatics' open water swimming & water polo competitions kick off Saturday3 minutes ago
-
47 countries converge for Challenge Sir Bani Yas starting tomorrow2 hours ago
-
Chairman of General Authority of Islamic Affairs delivers Friday Sermon at Moscow Grand Mosque2 hours ago
-
Landmines plague area equal to 300,000 football fields in Iraq3 hours ago
-
Orphan care religious duty: Muslim Council of Elders3 hours ago
-
UAE to vaccinate 90% of girls aged 13–14 against HPV by 20303 hours ago
-
India pledges to be “first responder” to natural disasters in Bay of Bengal3 hours ago
-
Austrian economists suggest notable dent to economy due to new US tariffs3 hours ago
-
Minister of Family led UAE delegation to 69th Session of the UN Commission on Status of Women4 hours ago
-
EU, IOM agree to enhance joint partnerships, cooperation5 hours ago
-
19 civilians killed in Israeli airstrike on Khan Younis, dozens more injured5 hours ago
-
Special Olympics launches landmark research agenda at Global Disability Summit, calls for closing kn ..6 hours ago