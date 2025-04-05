Open Menu

Dubai International Aquatics' Open Water Swimming & Water Polo Competitions Kick Off Saturday

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2025 | 01:30 AM

Dubai International Aquatics' open water swimming & water polo competitions kick off Saturday

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2025) The open water swimming and water polo competitions of the Dubai Internation Aquatics 2025 kick off Saturday.

Dubai is hosting the event from March 21 to April 21, 2025, with more than 3,000 male and female athletes competing in five water sports over a full month.

The Hamdan Sports Complex hosts the water polo competitions, while the open water swimming will take place on Jumeirah Beach over two days.

The open water swimming competitions witness the participation of 250 swimmers from various age groups, representing 15 clubs and academies from within and outside the country, in addition to government entities. This reflects the great diversity of the championship, with swimmers from more than 30 nationalities, ranging in age from 7 to 61 years old, participating.

It's organised jointly by the Dubai Sports Council, the UAE Swimming Federation, and the Hamdan Sports Complex.

Related Topics

Sports Polo Water UAE Dubai Male March April Event From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai International Aquatics' open water swimming ..

Dubai International Aquatics' open water swimming & water polo competitions kick ..

3 minutes ago
 47 countries converge for Challenge Sir Bani Yas s ..

47 countries converge for Challenge Sir Bani Yas starting tomorrow

2 hours ago
 NEPRA notifies Rs 3.02 per unit relief to KE’s c ..

NEPRA notifies Rs 3.02 per unit relief to KE’s consumers

2 hours ago
 Coalition partner’s reservation over water issue ..

Coalition partner’s reservation over water issue to be addressed through talks ..

2 hours ago
 PML-N KP to observe Youm-e-Tashakur on Sunday to h ..

PML-N KP to observe Youm-e-Tashakur on Sunday to hail federal govt's achievement ..

2 hours ago
 PPP’s agenda to alleviate poverty, curb inflatio ..

PPP’s agenda to alleviate poverty, curb inflation & generate employment: Bilaw ..

2 hours ago
Chairman of General Authority of Islamic Affairs d ..

Chairman of General Authority of Islamic Affairs delivers Friday Sermon at Mosco ..

2 hours ago
 President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Sheh ..

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif pay tribute to forc ..

2 hours ago
 BISE Hyderabad to conduct SSC annual exams from Ma ..

BISE Hyderabad to conduct SSC annual exams from March 07

2 hours ago
 IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

2 hours ago
 2 terrorists killed in IBO at Kech District

2 terrorists killed in IBO at Kech District

2 hours ago
 Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's execution national despair

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's execution national despair

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East