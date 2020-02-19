UrduPoint.com
Dubai International Boat Show Charts Maritime Course For 2020s

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 09:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2020) Hailing the dawn of a decade defined by innovation in the maritime sector, the 28th Dubai International Boat Show will drop anchor at its new 1,100-berth Dubai Harbour home from 10th-14th March, buoyed by a striking display of superyachts, future-focused maritime equipment and an extensive range of leisure and aquatic activities.

Running under the theme ‘Loving What’s to Come’, Dubai International Boat Show 2020 will feature more than 800 companies and brands from 44 countries and will be the springboard for 28 regional and global launches across a fleet of more than 450 eye-catching boats and watercraft, including leisure crafts, sailing and fishing boats and new-to-market aquatic gadgets and toys, including aqua bikes, personal submarines and electric surf boards.

The region’s first major maritime event of the 2020s will enthrall serious boat buyers and marine enthusiasts, with the show’s 28th edition poised to consolidate the emirate’s position as the region’s undisputed maritime capital and an innovative international nautical hub, featuring national pavilions from the United States and Italy.

"This edition of the Dubai International Boat Show comes at a hugely exciting time – at the start of a new decade in which UAE’s maritime sector holds rich promise. I’m delighted that the Show has returned to its former home, on what was the Dubai International Marine Club site and is now the world-class Dubai Harbour facility. This Show takes on even greater significance as the emirate enters the final preparations for Expo 2020 Dubai. The world’s greatest show will serve to underline Dubai’s standing as a global innovator," Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai sports Council and Senior Advisor to the Dubai International Boat Show, said.

With 12.6 percent of the world’s superyachts (more than 150 vessels over 40m) berthed in the middle East, Dubai International Boat Show 2020 is set to host its most impressive iteration of the Superyacht Avenue to date, which will unite the industry’s most respected Names and house a range of existing and new-to-market luxury crafts Superyacht industry which has seen reassuring growth over the past decade, is estimated to reach a value of US$28-30 billion by 2022.

