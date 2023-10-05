Open Menu

Dubai International Chamber Arranges Over 160 B2B Meetings During Trade Mission To Jewellery & Gem WORLD Hong Kong Show

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 05, 2023 | 05:45 PM

Dubai International Chamber arranges over 160 B2B meetings during trade mission to Jewellery &amp; Gem WORLD Hong Kong show

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2023) Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, has successfully coordinated more than 160 B2B meetings for 11 companies from Dubai as part of its recent trade mission to participate in the prestigious Jewellery & Gem WORLD Hong Kong show.

Hosted at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, the event is the world’s biggest jewellery exhibition and attracted over 3,000 suppliers from more than 50 countries.

The prestigious global gathering also featured an extensive programme of events aimed at recognising the industry's top performers.

The trade mission was organised as part of the ‘New Horizons’ initiative, a programme spearheaded by Dubai International Chamber to drive the international expansion of Dubai-based businesses in priority markets while promoting the emirate as a thriving global hub for business, trade, and investments.

Dubai International Chamber’s delegation included leading jewellery wholesalers, retailers, manufacturers, bullion dealers, and loose diamond and gemstone traders, together with senior representatives from Dubai Chambers. The chamber’s booth at the exhibition attracted a significant number of visitors and provided participating companies with a space to showcase their products and conduct productive bilateral business meetings.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: “Dubai Chambers remains committed to supporting its members on their global expansion journeys into key markets around the world. We offer strategic insights and guidance to ensure our members are ready to access new markets and maximise opportunities for success. Our objectives are met when we see their business grow and prosper. The ‘New Horizons’ initiative comes as part of our drive to boost non-oil foreign trade to AED 2 trillion by 2026, in line with the emirate’s five-year foreign trade plan.”

In 2021, a study by Dubai Chambers identified 26 key product sectors with around US$ 10 billion in untapped opportunities. Jewellery was highlighted as one of the top potential growth areas for exports, with an estimated annual export gap of US$ 6.6 billion. T

he Hong Kong market has the highest untapped potential for jewellery exports at US$ 1.5 billion. The UAE currently exports jewellery with a value of around US$ 1.1 billion to Hong Kong each year.

Related Topics

World Exports Business UAE Dubai Bullion Hong Kong Chamber Hub UAE Dirham Market Event From Industry Top Billion

Recent Stories

Dubai Health Authority launches innovative initiat ..

Dubai Health Authority launches innovative initiative to enhance Emiratisation o ..

16 minutes ago
 UAE President meets with teachers to mark World Te ..

UAE President meets with teachers to mark World Teachers’ Day

31 minutes ago
 UAE President, Malaysian Prime Minister discuss bi ..

UAE President, Malaysian Prime Minister discuss bilateral ties

31 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses signing of agreement be ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses signing of agreement between UoS, ERC

32 minutes ago
 PITB organizes training sessions on Irrigation Rev ..

PITB organizes training sessions on Irrigation Revenue Collection System and App ..

47 minutes ago
 CBUAE hosts roundtable with banks and insurance co ..

CBUAE hosts roundtable with banks and insurance companies to advance sustainabil ..

2 hours ago
Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure highlights U ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure highlights UAE’s approach to engage yout ..

2 hours ago
 Organising committee of ICA Congress Abu Dhabi 202 ..

Organising committee of ICA Congress Abu Dhabi 2023 announces &#039;Congress You ..

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed: UAE&#039;s hosting of ICA Congr ..

Mansour bin Zayed: UAE&#039;s hosting of ICA Congress demonstrates its role in p ..

3 hours ago
 ADNOC partners with EDGE to use UAE-made drones to ..

ADNOC partners with EDGE to use UAE-made drones to minimise emissions

3 hours ago
 Operation against illegal immigrants not targeted ..

Operation against illegal immigrants not targeted against any particular nationa ..

3 hours ago
 World Cup 2023: Blackcaps opt to bowl first agains ..

World Cup 2023: Blackcaps opt to bowl first against England

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East