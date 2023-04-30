DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Apr, 2023) Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, today concluded a trade mission to the Retail Technology Show, held over two-days at London’s Olympia on 26th and 27th April.

The Show is an annual London-based event that brings together the UK and Europe's most forward-thinking retailers, and leading tech innovators to connect, learn and discover the latest trends in the retail sector as well as showcase the latest innovations to drive the industry forwards.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, said, "Dubai is one of the most attractive retail markets in the region and this vital sector delivers significant impact on the emirate's GDP with contribution exceeding 24 percent during the first nine months of 2022."

Lootah added that Dubai International Chamber provides all possible support to Dubai's retail businesses to ensure they can keep up with the ever-changing expectations of customers, which are mostly driven by rapid technological advancements in e-commerce and new digital trends.

“We continue to provide our members with access to important platforms such as the Retail Technology Show to enhance their expertise and provide them with first-hand information on latest trends and opportunities in the retail sector. Connecting with the international retail community is important to drive further innovation and expnad partnerships with global retails industry leaders; thus, enhancing Dubai's retail sector and collective expertise,” he said.

Dubai International Chamber's trade mission to the Show was joined by a delegation of seven Dubai retail business representatives as well as key management and business figures from Dubai Chambers. They toured the exhibition and took part in various activities such as attending conferences featuring the latest insights from some of the industry’s sharpest thinkers, conducting business matching meetings and listening to inspirational Tech Talks sessions. The delegates engaged in 50 B2B meetings held with participants at the Show to discuss bilateral ties and cooperation.

The trade mission is implemented under New Horizons, a programme spearheaded by Dubai International Chamber to drive international expansion of Dubai businesses into new select markets while promoting Dubai as a thriving global investment hub for companies from those markets.

Dubai International Chamber enables Dubai businesses to expand successfully to global markets and ensures the emirate is a magnet for foreign direct investment supported by a powerful network of Dubai International Offices worldwide. Dubai International Chamber has a mandate to support Dubai’s target of boosting foreign trade from AED1.4 trillion to AED2 trillion by 2026 and support the expansion of 100 companies from Dubai to priority foreign markets by 2024.