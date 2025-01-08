Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of ‘Farm To Plate’ agri-tech business into Eswatini

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2025 | 05:45 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2025) Dubai International Chamber, one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has successfully supported the expansion of Farm To Plate, a Dubai-based agri-food technology solutions provider, into the Kingdom of Eswatini.
The chamber played a crucial role in connecting the company with key stakeholders in the Southern African nation, facilitating business meetings and providing advisory support throughout the negotiation process to enable the successful conclusion of a new partnership agreement.
Farm To Plate, a subsidiary of Paramount Software Solutions, has partnered with the Royal Science and Technology Park in Eswatini to modernise the country's agri-food supply chain. The collaboration is designed to empower local farmers, enhance sustainability, and optimise agricultural practices through Farm To Plate's advanced technologies.
The partnership will introduce the company’s end-to-end supply chain tools to Eswatini, with the goal of boosting the income and profitability of local farmers through data-driven operations and capacity building initiatives. The agreement also seeks to increase trust and quality assurance in food products, foster economic growth by promoting local products, improve export readiness, and enhance Eswatini’s local food production capabilities.
The partnership aligns with the Kingdom’s vision of becoming a regional leader in sustainable and technology-driven agriculture, as well as driving focused investments.
Savannah Maziya, Minister of ICT for the Kingdom of Eswatini, said, “Farm To Plate’s entry into Eswatini reflects our nation's dedication to technological innovation and agricultural transformation.
We are excited to embrace this opportunity to leverage digital solutions that empower local farmers and enhance our food ecosystem. We extend our gratitude to Dubai International Chamber for fostering collaborations that make impactful initiatives like this possible.”
Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented, “We are proud to have played a key role in connecting Farm To Plate with the right partners to achieve their expansion goals and contribute to the advancement of the agri-food sector in Eswatini. Supporting the international growth of local companies like Farm To Plate into dynamic markets like Eswatini remains a core focus for us. This partnership comes as part of our ongoing commitment to driving sustainable economic development in Dubai.”
Pramod Sajja, President & CEO of Farm To Plate, added, “Farm To Plate is our way of using innovation to create stronger, more sustainable food systems that support farmers and communities while driving positive change. Expanding into the Kingdom of Eswatini represents more than just a business opportunity; it is a commitment to fostering global collaboration, empowering farmers, and advancing food security. As an Emirati entity, we’re proud to align with the UAE’s commitment to global collaboration and sustainability, and grateful to Dubai International Chamber for helping us take this vision forward.”
