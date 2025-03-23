Open Menu

Dubai International Chamber Facilitates Expansion Of Fiber Optics Company Emtelle Into Indonesia

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2025 | 02:45 PM

Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of fiber optics company Emtelle into Indonesia

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2025) Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, has successfully supported the expansion of Emtelle, a Dubai-based fibre optic solutions company, into Indonesia.

The chamber’s representative office in Jakarta played a key role in facilitating the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Emtelle and PT Fajar Mitra Krida Abadi, an Indonesian company specialising in digital transformation.

The agreement encompasses the adoption of Emtelle’s products and solutions to expand fibre optic network coverage across various regions in Indonesia. The initiative will help to enhance high-speed broadband internet services and strengthen the telecommunications and technology infrastructure across the country.

Salem Al Shamsi, Vice President of International Relations at Dubai Chambers, commented, “We are committed to encouraging Dubai’s business community to expand internationally through impactful partnerships that enhance opportunities for sustainable growth across diverse sectors.

This approach strengthens the competitive advantages of the private sector in Dubai and contributes to the growth of Dubai’s trade with the world.”

Abdul Hafiizh, Business Development Manager for Indonesia at Emtelle, stated, “This collaboration underscores our commitment to global expansion and technological excellence. By leveraging our expertise in fibre optic solutions, we are confident that this partnership will contribute to Indonesia’s digital future, fostering innovation and connectivity across the nation.”

Amir Jatmiko, CEO of PT Fajar Mitra Krida Abadi, said, “As Indonesia moves towards a more connected and technology-driven future, partnerships like this play a vital role in ensuring sustainable progress. Together with Emtelle, we look forward to delivering high-quality solutions that will empower businesses and communities across the country.”

Related Topics

Internet World Technology Business Dubai Company Jakarta Progress Indonesia Chamber Agreement

Recent Stories

Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to F ..

Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

49 seconds ago
 Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion ..

Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of fiber optics company Emtell ..

56 seconds ago
 Stem cell treatment helps improve spinal cord inju ..

Stem cell treatment helps improve spinal cord injuries

2 hours ago
 4 killed, 6 injured, some 1,500 evacuated as wildf ..

4 killed, 6 injured, some 1,500 evacuated as wildfires ravage Korea’s southeas ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Pakistan on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Pakistan on National Day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2025

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2025

6 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah continues receiving Ramada ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers

12 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed praises combat readiness, effi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed praises combat readiness, efficiency of 11th Mountain Infant ..

13 hours ago
 UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss strengthening fra ..

UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss strengthening fraternal ties in Cairo

16 hours ago
 Iftar Dinner and Pakistan Day Celebration at Pakis ..

Iftar Dinner and Pakistan Day Celebration at Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah

16 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi to ..

Hazza bin Zayed visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi to exchange Ramadan greetings

16 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East