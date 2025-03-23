- Home
Dubai International Chamber Facilitates Expansion Of Fiber Optics Company Emtelle Into Indonesia
Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2025 | 02:45 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2025) Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, has successfully supported the expansion of Emtelle, a Dubai-based fibre optic solutions company, into Indonesia.
The chamber’s representative office in Jakarta played a key role in facilitating the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Emtelle and PT Fajar Mitra Krida Abadi, an Indonesian company specialising in digital transformation.
The agreement encompasses the adoption of Emtelle’s products and solutions to expand fibre optic network coverage across various regions in Indonesia. The initiative will help to enhance high-speed broadband internet services and strengthen the telecommunications and technology infrastructure across the country.
Salem Al Shamsi, Vice President of International Relations at Dubai Chambers, commented, “We are committed to encouraging Dubai’s business community to expand internationally through impactful partnerships that enhance opportunities for sustainable growth across diverse sectors.
This approach strengthens the competitive advantages of the private sector in Dubai and contributes to the growth of Dubai’s trade with the world.”
Abdul Hafiizh, Business Development Manager for Indonesia at Emtelle, stated, “This collaboration underscores our commitment to global expansion and technological excellence. By leveraging our expertise in fibre optic solutions, we are confident that this partnership will contribute to Indonesia’s digital future, fostering innovation and connectivity across the nation.”
Amir Jatmiko, CEO of PT Fajar Mitra Krida Abadi, said, “As Indonesia moves towards a more connected and technology-driven future, partnerships like this play a vital role in ensuring sustainable progress. Together with Emtelle, we look forward to delivering high-quality solutions that will empower businesses and communities across the country.”
