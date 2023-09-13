Dubai International Chamber hosts second event in Global Expansion Series to drive international growth of local businesses

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2023) Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, has successfully hosted the second event in its Global Expansion Series, which aims to support the international growth of local companies and promote their expansion into global markets.

The event attracted representatives from more than 70 companies including c-suite executives and key decision makers from ready-to-expand companies and SMEs in the construction, building materials, automotive, electronics, and commodities sectors, as well as established export houses.

Attendees benefitted from a comprehensive overview of the international support services provided by the chamber both in Dubai and through its international offices, including a dedicated support channel for business matching, financial payment gateway options, and insurance solutions.

The Global Expansion Series offers access to networking opportunities, timely market intelligence, and valuable guidance on entering international markets through exports and investment. A business expansion success story supported by the chamber was also presented during the session.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: “Our Global Expansion Series is instrumental in supporting local companies with their global ambitions.

We assist Dubai-based businesses throughout every stage of their overseas expansion journey and connect companies with trusted stakeholders who can help them scale their operations internationally. This series of events is designed to enhance our members’ ability to access new markets by connecting them with the right partners and stakeholders in countries across the globe.”

Launched to support the objectives of the Dubai Global initiative, the Global Expansion Series helps companies explore effective strategies to enter their target markets, as well as providing information on trade finance and export credit solutions to overcome financial barriers to international trade.

Dubai International Chamber is focused on strengthening partnerships with global corporations, investors, and entrepreneurs, and works to boost Dubai’s status as a major global trading hub. The chamber supports the emirate’s vision to expand into new global markets, forge new economic partnerships, and support local companies in achieving international success, while also attracting promising talent and investors from across the world.

