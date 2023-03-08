Dubai International Chamber introduces International Partners Network

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2023) Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, has launched the International Partners Network, a new platform to enhance cross-border dialogue.

The International Partners Network is an initiative launched by Dubai International Chamber to engage trade promotion agencies, commercial attaches and business councils through informative events and involve them in its business advocacy agenda and strategic initiatives.

The launch of the network came during an event organised by the Chamber at its headquarters which was attended by more than 100 representatives of business councils, commercial promotion offices and commercial attaches.

During the event a dialogue was held with Mohammad Ali Rashid Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, in addition to an open discussion with a number of officials from Dubai Chambers, for the delegates to acquaint themselves with the chamber’s efforts to support businesses as well as to enhance cooperation and partnership with foreign markets.

Commenting on the launch of the platform, Hassan Al Hashemi, Vice President- International Relations, Dubai Chambers, explained, “We are in the process of reshaping and enhancing the role of country-specific business councils operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers. We are engaging with embassies and consulates in the UAE, as well as foreign trade and commercial offices that work with them, to establish several new business councils that will cover countries that are currently not represented by existing business councils.

“Our goal is to empower these councils and commercial offices to expand their efforts to promote cross-border business opportunities and boost trade and investment flows between Dubai and other markets,” he added.

“The international partners network is an ideal and exceptional platform for exchanging visions, ideas and proposals, introducing cooperation opportunities, encouraging dialogue, engaging target groups in efforts to stimulate a business environment, launching strategic initiatives for the chambers, and opening new channels of interaction, communication and partnership to serve the private sector and business communities in Dubai and these countries,” Al Hashemi explained.

The International Partners Network will be focused on updating stakeholders on the chamber’s attraction and expansion plans, growth plans for its international offices, as well as to capture intelligence from their international counterparts on areas of collaboration and synergy. It supports Dubai International Chamber’s strategic objectives of attracting 100 SMEs, 30 MNCs and expand100 Dubai-based companies by the end of 2024.