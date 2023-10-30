Open Menu

Dubai International Chamber Organises Trade Mission To East Africa As Part Of ‘New Horizons’ Initiative

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Dubai International Chamber organises trade mission to East Africa as part of ‘New Horizons’ initiative

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Oct, 2023) Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has completed preparations to embark on a dedicated trade mission to East Africa in November. The chamber will lead a delegation of Dubai-based businesses to Kenya and Rwanda as part of the ‘New Horizons’ initiative, which is aimed at supporting the expansion of the chamber's members into global markets.

Dubai International Chamber hosted a special briefing session with members of the delegation at its headquarters, which was chaired by Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers. During the meeting, participants discussed the mission’s programme, which will include B2B meetings between Dubai companies and their counterparts in Kenya and Rwanda. The delegation was also provided with a comprehensive overview of the economic landscape in the two African nations.

The New Horizons initiative comes as part of Dubai International Chamber’s efforts to support its members in establishing their commercial activities in new markets. The initiative is aligned with the chambers' strategic priority of supporting the international expansion of the private sector to help boost non-oil foreign trade to AED 2 trillion by 2026.

Lootah said, “Dubai Chamber is focused on providing our members with new growth opportunities in key strategic markets around the world. Through these missions, we seek to encourage Dubai-based businesses to adopt ambitious plans that support their expansion strategies as well as opportunities for growth and success.”

He added, “The mission’s key objectives include organising bilateral investor meetings to discuss economic partnerships and strategic cooperation in targeted sectors. We are keen to ensure companies in Dubai capitalise on the investment opportunities available in these promising markets. Our visit includes B2B meetings, field visits, and insightful dialogues and discussions with representatives of the public and private sectors in these countries.”

New Horizons organises specialised trade missions to targeted global markets and hosts meetings and events in these countries to explore opportunities for investment, joint economic partnerships, and new trade agreements. These missions also create golden opportunities to engage with public and private sector leaders to strengthen international partnerships and stimulate business growth. Dubai International Chamber has set a target to assist 100 Dubai businesses with their global expansion by the end of 2024.

Related Topics

Africa World Business Dubai Visit Lead Rwanda Kenya Chamber UAE Dirham November Gold Market

Recent Stories

Waha Capital appoints BHM Capital as its liquidity ..

Waha Capital appoints BHM Capital as its liquidity provider

31 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi launches PublisHer Excellence Awa ..

Bodour Al Qasimi launches PublisHer Excellence Awards in recognition of exceptio ..

2 hours ago
 Under UAE President&#039;s patronage, Sheikh Zayed ..

Under UAE President&#039;s patronage, Sheikh Zayed Festival to begin 17th Novemb ..

4 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 30 Afghanistan Vs. Sr ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 30 Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, ..

5 hours ago
 Emirati humanitarian team in Chad inaugurates seco ..

Emirati humanitarian team in Chad inaugurates second underground well in Amdjara ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2023

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2023

9 hours ago
 Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation: Dedicated ..

Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation: Dedicated efforts to drive sustainabilit ..

19 hours ago
 Rubu Qarn educates future generations about cyber ..

Rubu Qarn educates future generations about cyber security

19 hours ago
 COP28 President calls for improved adaptation fina ..

COP28 President calls for improved adaptation finance for vulnerable nations at ..

19 hours ago
 UAE President congratulates Turkish President on c ..

UAE President congratulates Turkish President on centennial of Republic of Türk ..

20 hours ago
 SIBF 2023 to host over 60 immersive comics worksho ..

SIBF 2023 to host over 60 immersive comics workshops

20 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East