Dubai International Chamber supports TouchForce IT Solutions’ expansion into Nigeria

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2025) Dubai International Chamber has successfully supported the expansion of TouchForce IT Solutions, a Dubai-based provider of consulting, integration solutions, and IT outsourcing services, into the Nigerian market.

The chamber’s representative office in Lagos played a key role in introducing TouchForce to Outcess, a Nigerian firm specialising in customer engagement and business process outsourcing. The chamber’s efforts helped to advance discussions between the two companies that ultimately led to a strategic partnership agreement.

As part of the partnership, Outcess and TouchForce will collaborate to identify promising business opportunities within the Nigerian market.

Salem Al Shamsi, Vice President of International Relations at Dubai Chambers, commented, “We are committed to providing comprehensive support that enables Dubai-based companies to capitalise on emerging opportunities in international markets. Helping businesses succeed and thrive in global markets ultimately contributes to the sustainable growth and competitiveness of Dubai’s private sector.”

Syed Shahan, Founder of TouchForce IT Solutions, remarked, “The support we have received from Dubai International Chamber has been instrumental in our successful expansion into Africa.

The chamber’s guidance and resources have given us the confidence to scale our operations and introduce our cutting-edge solutions to a dynamic and rapidly growing market.”

Ikenna Odike, CEO of Outcess, said, “We are thrilled to introduce and partner with TouchForce in delivering their products and services in Nigeria. We believe in the power of collaboration and are grateful for the support of Dubai International Chamber. Together, we are committed to delivering excellence and driving innovation in the industry.”

Dubai International Chamber leverages its global network of 33 international offices to connect Dubai-based businesses with suitable partners and facilitate their expansion into new markets. In addition, the chamber attracts global companies, investors, and talent to Dubai by showcasing the emirate’s competitive advantages and providing comprehensive insights into the local investment landscape. Through its various programmes and initiatives, the chamber is committed to strengthening bilateral business cooperation and fostering international trade relations.