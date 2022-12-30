Dubai International Chamber supports Zimbabwean agriculture company expand in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2022) Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, has facilitated the expansion of Nhimbe Fresh Exports, one of Zimbabwe’s largest vegetable and fruit exporters.

Based in Zimbabwe, Nhimbe is one of Africa’s premier exporters of blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, and peas. The company predominantly exports to the US and Europe and has recently entered Dubai.

It currently exports strawberries to the emirate and is scaling production with the support of the Dubai International Chamber to increase the visibility of its products in the market while also benefiting from Dubai’s strategic location to expand to the Far East market.

“In addition to helping local businesses expand to global markets, Dubai International Chamber also attracts and facilitates foreign direct investment from key markets of strategic importance to Dubai to the emirate. We support companies through every stage of the international expansion journey, connecting them with trusted stakeholders and potential partners that can help them access new markets and scale their operations. We are very pleased to have supported Nhimbe Fresh Exports with their international expansion plans into Dubai and beyond,” said Omar Khan, Executive Director of International Offices at Dubai International Chamber.

Dr. Edwin Moyo, Chairman of Nhimbe Fresh Exports, commented, “We are aggressively talking to Dubai International Chamber to see how we can be present in that market.

Our choice of Dubai is based on its popularity, both as a tourist and financial centre and in our view, it was befitting to add it to our destination as our food distribution centre, not only for the region but other international destinations.

Of particular importance has been the role played by the chamber; Dubai International Chamber has brought strategic partners who will make it easier for Nhimbe to implement this export programme.”

He added that by providing logistics and funding partners, Dubai International Chamber enables foreign companies such as Nhimbe to leverage Dubai’s extensive land, sea and air logistics to open up new trade routes across the region and beyond.

“We anticipate moving 500,000 tons of produce into the UAE market through Dubai, some of which will go into supermarkets, wholesale and others as exports from Dubai to neighbouring countries. This is expected to create more than US$150 million of exports to Dubai every year, and Dubai itself will earn about US$200 million in exports to other international markets. This win-win situation is Nhimbe’s vision of Dubai as a gateway to international markets,” Dr. Moyo stated.

Nhimbe’s business expansion supports Dubai’s vision to increase foreign trade from AED1.4 trillion to AED2 trillion between 2021 and 2026.