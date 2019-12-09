UrduPoint.com
Dubai International Content Market Attracts Global And Regional Media, Entertainment And Content Landscape

Mon 09th December 2019

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2019) The 2019 edition of the Dubai International Content Market, DICM, kicked off today in Dubai, with a strong line-up of regional and international exhibitors, buyers and speakers.

Running until 10th December, 2019, the DICM offers brands in the global and regional media, entertainment and content landscape an annual platform in Dubai to explore the local market, gain entry and expand their footprint in the most lucrative markets of the MENA region.

In its latest edition, the DICM opens its doors to 500 participants from more than 50 countries.

Distributors from South America, the United Kingdom, Russia, Turkey and the MENA region are spread over 300sqm of exhibition space.

The organisers reported 850 pre-scheduled meetings and forecast potential business deals worth over US$200 million.

Anas Al Madani, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of Index Holding, said, "Over the years, Dubai has played a phenomenal role in the growth of the media, entertainment and content markets in the GCC and other lucrative markets of the MENA region, bringing it on par with the highest international standards and practices.

"This is largely due to Dubai’s rising investment in media infrastructure, as well as the emirate’s growing reputation as a world-class business destination. The latest report of Arab Media Outlook published last year clearly illustrates the UAE’s media potential which indicates that the media market in the UAE is estimated to be worth nearly AED8 billion ($2.2 billion), with the advertising market contributing significantly up to AED7.527 billion ($2.051 billion) and the country has the highest level of spending media per capita, surpassing the rest of the region."

This year, the DICM has attracted participation from Warner Bros, Viacom, A+E Networks and Inter Medya.

It is organised annually by Index Conferences and Exhibitions – a member of Index Holding, and supported by Abu Dhabi Media, Dubai Film and tv Commission, and mena.tv.

