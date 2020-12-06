Dubai International Content Market goes live tomorrow

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2020) The region’s event specialised in content buying and selling, Dubai International Content Market, DICM, will virtually commence on Monday, giving buyers and sellers of content worldwide a chance to come together through a unique virtual platform.

Organisers have introduced some changes to accommodate attendees on this virtual experience and have replaced DICM’s ‘Plug & Work’ stands, which have been an essential part of the experience for attendees over the past few years, with ‘The Content business Hub’ which will host 677 pre-scheduled online meetings between attendees from over 38 countries.

Furthermore, DICM has given attendees a chance to browse over 750 hours of content through a specialised virtual library that was accessible for 30 days before the event, which gave e-buyers the chance to shortlist leads to connect with.