Dubai International Content Market hosts more than 50 media exhibitors from 20 countries

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2021) The Dubai International Content Market (DICM) has launched its 4th edition today, offering brands in the global and regional media, entertainment, and content sector an interactive platform in the heart of Dubai which allows them to explore the regional market, gain entry and expand their footprint in the most lucrative industry that goes beyond the MENA region.

With more than 50 exhibiting brands, DICM and its strong line-up of regional and international exhibitors, buyers, and visitors will provide the participants with the chance to dive into an ideal networking platform for the industry, and an opportunity to view creative work carried out in the region.

Following the event’s inauguration, Ilker Kilic, Consul General of the Republic of Turkey in the UAE, Israfil Kuralay, Vice President of The Istanbul Chamber of Commerce, Ahmet Mibash Demircan, Deputy Minister of the Republic of Turkey Ministry of Trade accompanied by Eng. Aiman Al Madani, CEO of Finance and Administration at INDEX Holding toured the exhibition and witnessed the latest breakthroughs in media content.

Kilic stated, "We are pleased to be here today in a distinguished media hub such as the UAE. DICM is one of the most important platforms that open a door of opportunities in the middle East and Africa. We are delighted to see the huge presence of Turkish brands in these types of exhibitions that showcase the demand of the Turkish media content, which brings us closer together and connects our cultures."

Andres Salinero, Economic and Commercial Counsellor of the Embassy of Spain to the UAE, also attended the exhibition and expressed his admiration for the Spanish participation as it showcases the valuable impact of their national product.

Following the increased screen time spent on international streaming services after the lockdown forced by COVID-19, DICM 4th edition brought the top content creators and media sellers to showcase the finest media materials that cater to all generations with the best production value. In this year’s edition, more than 50 companies representing 20 countries, including Russia, South Korea, Spain and Turkey, were present.

Al Madani stated, "For the past few years, Dubai has shaped itself to be one of the Middle East’s key providers of print, broadcast, and digital media materials. DICM reflects the great efforts that the UAE has been exhibiting as we work on serving global audiences.

"

"Dubai is widely seen as a growing member in the global media landscape, as the government succeeded in bolstering Dubai's status as a media hub, launching new programmes to keep the emirate competitive with other regional media hubs and a number one source," he added.

Commenting on the occasion, Emad Bdiawi, General Manager at I SEE Media Services UAE, stated, "Being a full-service TV, film, corporate and multimedia production house, I See Media Services is eager to participate at DICM, for the first time, giving us the opportunity to explore a wide spectrum of media solutions and meet clients as well as content producers from all around the world.

Evgenia Markova, CEO, Roskino Russia stated, "DICM is a historic step towards a new perception of the Russian film industry in the MENA region, and to establish relations with the UAE as an important media hub for the Middle East and North Africa. Today, Russia is actively developing strategic partnerships and economic relations with MENA countries and through this interactive platform DICM, we will have a great way to discover another angle in fruitful cooperation and to open up new opportunities in the field of creative industries."

DICM will be hosting top companies from around the globe in this year’s edition Including I See Media & Nstars from the UAE, Caracol from Colombia, Indiacast, Star tv from India, All Media (A START) Company, Central Partnership, Riki Group, Wizart Animation, CTB Company, KION representing Russia, ATV, Intermedia, Kanal D International, Mistco from Turkey and KBS, EBS, ICONIX Co. ltd., Grafizix & HYBE Edu from South Korea.

"We are excited to meet MENA buyers physically after the long pandemic break. We believe we’ll have very productive meetings at DICM and are happy to be part of the event," commented Emre Gorentas, Content Sales Deputy Manager, ATV, Turkey.

Selim Türkmen, Sales Manager Western Europe and Mena of Kanal D International, Turkey, praised the great effort of the exhibition, "We are very happy that ‘The Journey of Drama Continues in Dubai’. In the last two years, we tried to do our best with digital technology, but our experience showed that the main element of the industry is human and personal interaction. "

Dubai International Content Market is organised annually by Index Conferences and Exhibitions, a member of Index Holding.