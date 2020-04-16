Dubai International Financial Centre offers retailers rent-free support

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2020) Dubai International Financial Centre, DIFC, today announced a new support package for its business partners based at DIFC-owned assets giving them a three-month rent-free period on their base rent, providing businesses with added flexibility and financial relief.

From April to June 2020, retailers of all types based in Gate Avenue, Gate Village and Gate District will not be required to pay basic rent, DIFC said, adding that the new initiative builds on Dubai Government’s economic stimulus package and DIFC’s fiscal easing plans to support businesses in response to the situation caused by COVID-19.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and President of DIFC, said, "Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai is committed to supporting businesses who are facing challenges amidst the fight against COVID-19. Supporting individuals and businesses encountering difficulties during times of uncertainty has always been part of Dubai’s and the UAE’s humanitarian ethos.

"We consider businesses in Dubai as our constant partners in development and are committed to supporting them in both favourable and adverse economic environments. The latest measures announced by DIFC are part of Dubai’s broader strategic framework for assisting businesses in easing the financial strains caused by the pandemic and helping them renew their business momentum when the crisis ends.

"

Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC, said, "Waiving basic rental fees for retailers will secure livelihoods and enable outlets to once again contribute to one of Dubai’s Primary shopping destinations with ease and flexibility as markets start to rebalance. Ultimately, we have made it a priority to extend a helping hand to our retail clients and dynamic business community. We will continue to persevere together and safeguard Dubai’s economic future."

DIFC recently introduced a series of initiatives to support businesses including a waiver of annual licencing fees on new registrations during the next three months, a 10% discount of renewal fees for existing licence holders in the DIFC, and allowing deferred payments with respect to all properties owned by DIFC Investments for a period of up to six months.

The DIFC will also apply a reduction on property transfer fees from 5% to 4% for any sale of property (or any part thereof) that took place within the three-month period and if the transfer is registered with the DIFC Registrar of Properties, at the latest, within 30 days after the expiry of the said three month period.

The Centre will facilitate the free movement of labour in and out of the DIFC to other free zones, provided the employers concerned have the necessary arrangements and contracts in place with their employees.