Dubai International Food Safety Conference to showcase creative solutions for sustainable food systems

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2021) Dawoud Al Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, stressed that the 15th Dubai International Food Safety Conference (DIFSC), which is organised by the Municipality coinciding with Expo 2020 Dubai, from 18th to 23rd November 2021, is an embodiment of Dubai's care in food safety, as an important strategic axis in the development fields.

Al Hajri highlighted the importance of monitoring solutions aimed at creating quality and innovative food systems, as this year's conference will be held at the Expo site under the slogan, "Creative Solutions for Sustainable Food Systems".

Sultan Al Taher, Chairman of the DIFSC Organising Committee, indicated that the conference witnessed a resounding success in previous years, as the average annual number of attendees reached about 3,000 participants from different parts of the world, representing more than 70 countries, and the educational sessions exceeded 53,000 hours, presented by more than 90 local and international speakers.

This year, a number of seminars will be presented in Arabic, which are organised in coordination and cooperation with the Arab Organisation for Agricultural Development, the United Arab Emirates University (UAE), and the International Centre for Biosaline Agriculture. These seminars will address the most prominent solutions aimed at protecting food from corruption, in addition to reviewing new trends in food manufacturing, such as the use of nanotechnology, 3D printing of food, processed meat, and other modern technologies.

The topics of this year’s conference will highlight ways to enhance the flow of food trade through the development and harmonisation of food standards, in addition to presenting the latest methods of inspection and laboratory testing of food and proposing creative solutions to food safety challenges.

A number of specialised seminars will be organised aimed at regional coordination and cooperation between decision makers in the Arab region and the GCC countries to develop policies to empower the food sector and review solutions to enhance food security, as well as review the most prominent practices in managing food safety systems, the use of modern technologies and digitisation in the field of food safety, the effectiveness of training, consumer empowerment and awareness, and strengthening the leadership role in leading change in field of food safety.

This year's conference will be attended by a number of prominent speakers from the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations, the World Food Program, the Arab Organisation for Agricultural Development, the US Department of Agriculture, the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, the International Centre for Biosaline Agriculture in the Emirates, UAEU, as well as regional and local authorities working in field of food safety.