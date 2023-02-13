Dubai International Football Academies Forum discusses talents development programmes

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2023) Dubai sports Council (DSC) organised Dubai International Football Academies Forum named “Exchange of Experiences to develop Sports Talents” at Dubai Design District.

Prominent experts, specialists and coaches from Real Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea, AC Milan, Cruzeiro, Valladolid and Celta Vigo Clubs attended the Forum.

Representatives from the most eminent football academies in the world addressed the event. Mark Viñals, the Officer of Training Strategy in Barcelona Club of Spain; Lorenzo Mondini, Coach of AC Milan Club of Italy; Jose Vargueras Martinez, Assistant Coach of Real Madrid Club of Spain; Jack Wooster, the Sports Programme Officer in Chelsea Club of England; Roberto Paraga, Manager of Football academy in Cruzario Club from Brazil; Diego Lopez, Manager of Valladolid Club’s Academy; Luis Carlos Salvador Martinez, Assistant Coach of Celta Vigo Club from Spain; were the prominent among them.

Ahmed Salem Al-Mahri, Director of Sports Development Department in DSCalong with several managers and supervisors of football academies in Dubai clubs, also attended the Forum.

In the first session of the event, Roberto Braga and Diego Lopez talked about the impact of the football philosophy, style of play, academies’ strategy and talents programmes.

The second session titled “Exchange of Experiences to develop Sports Talents” saw Mark Viñals talking about the elite’s programmes and talents scouting; and Lorenzo Mondini reviewing ways to qualify talents individually.

Jose Vargueras Martinez discussed the styles of boosting and managing talents' skills regarding analysis of matches and individual performance. Luis Carlos Salvador Martinez spoke about the development of the culture of victory and distinctive performance, while Jack Wooster unveiled ways of designing the content of the juniors' coaching programmes.