Dubai International Nutrition Congress To Highlight Latest Research, Best Practices In Clinical Nutrition

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 10:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2020) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Minister of Finance and President of the Dubai Health Authority, DHA, the 6th edition of the annual Dubai International Nutrition Congress, DINC, will take place from October 22-24, 2020.

The three-day event will be held under the theme "Your immunity is your treasure", at the Rashid Medical library Auditorium, Dubai Health Innovation Centre, where attendees will be able to join the congress virtually.

The conference will see 35 speakers highlight the latest research and the best practices in the field of clinical nutrition.

They will also discuss various topics related to COVID-19, such as the impact of COVID-19 on mental health, the quality of life in the UAE, nutrition amid COVID-19 and assessment of eating habits and lifestyle during the pandemic, to name a few.

The congress is expected to bring together nutritionists, dieticians, nurses, healthcare professionals and academicians to discuss important topics in the field of nutrition.

