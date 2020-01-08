Dubai International Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship postponed due to bad weather

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2020) The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, UAEJJF, has announced the postponement of the Dubai International Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship (No-Gi Jiu-Jitsu) due to inclement weather conditions.

According to a press release issued on Wednesday by the Federation, the UAEJJF is currently considering new dates for the event.

The championship was due to be held on Friday, 10th January, in an open-air arena at the Jumeirah Beach Residence walkway.