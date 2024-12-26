Dubai International Project Management Forum 2025 attracts over 50 local, international speakers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2024) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, the Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF) will host its 10th edition from 13th to 16th January 2025 at Madinat Jumeirah.

Themed ‘Sustainable Future’, the forum brings together world-renowned figures, distinguished speakers, heads of entities, and senior executives from leading project management companies worldwide.

This year’s edition of the Forum, which is hosted by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and co-organised by Project Management Institute (PMI), Dubai Electricity (DEWA) Emaar Properties and DP World, will see a participation of over 50 local and international speakers, representing diverse economic and commercial sectors.

Discussions will encompass 19 main themes with key topics including ‘Sustainable City’, ‘Transformation’, ‘Jobs of the Future’, and ‘Future-Centric Project Management’.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the board of Executive Directors at RTA, described the forum as the largest of its kind in the region.

He said, “The forum underscores the role of companies, authorities, and entities in preparing future leaders in project management. The event brings together renowned specialists from worldwide, gathering in Dubai to address transformation of challenges into sustainable and successful opportunities while adhering to the highest international standards and best practices.

“The forum aims to reinforce Dubai's position as a global model in adopting and implementing international standards in project management and operations.

It seeks to reinforce Dubai’s leadership role, underpinned by its secure and stable environment, robust infrastructure, and its ability to attract investors and entrepreneurs from around the world. The forum also promotes the principles and practices of quality of life in the workplace, highlighting their importance and spreading awareness."

Participants in this year’s edition of the forum, organised by RTA in collaboration with the Project Management Institute (PMI) and Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), include Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Alia Abdulla Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship; Pierre Le Manh, President and CEO of PMI; Dr Aisha Bin Bishr, Global Digital Transformation Leader, Visionary in Smart City Development; Mohamed Ali Alabar Founder of Emaar and Noon, Chairman of Eagle Hills, and keynote speaker Arsène Wenger, OBE, former Arsenal manager, and Head of Global Football Development at FIFA.

The forum also features prominent local and international leaders, influencers, and trainers in project management.

This year the forum will cover diverse range of topics including sustainable project management, sustainable mobility, future cities, leadership and strategy, customer centricity, agile management, construction efficiency, artificial intelligence and big data, digital twins and metaverse, blockchain technology, and GPT disruptive changes.

The forum will also discuss efficiency and performance optimisation, remote project management, circular economy, project economy, virtual and augmented reality, information exchange management, future trends in project management, and project self-management.