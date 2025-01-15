Open Menu

Dubai International Project Management Forum Opens

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2025 | 04:32 PM

Dubai International Project Management Forum opens

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) The 10th edition of the Dubai International Project Management Forum began today at Madinat Jumeirah.

Under the theme "Sustainable Future," the event hosts an elite group of global figures, renowned speakers, heads of entities and organisations, and leaders of major international companies specialising in project management.

The Forum is organised by Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in cooperation with Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), DP World, Emaar Properties, and the Project Management Institute (PMI).

This year's edition will cover a range of vital topics, including sustainable project management, sustainable mobility, future cities, leadership and strategy, customer centricity, agile management, efficient construction, artificial intelligence and big data, digital twins and the metaverse, blockchain technology, and the transformative impacts of generative AI.

Additional themes include efficiency and optimisation, remote project management, the circular economy, project economy, virtual and augmented reality, information exchange management, future trends in project management, and autonomous project management.

Related Topics

World Technology Electricity Exchange Water Dubai RTA Event First Prudential Modarba

Recent Stories

Tadweer targets reducing emissions across operatio ..

Tadweer targets reducing emissions across operations by 40% by 2035

2 minutes ago
 European Commission unveils action plan to protect ..

European Commission unveils action plan to protect health sector from cyberattac ..

2 minutes ago
 Russia charges 27 over Crocus terror attack

Russia charges 27 over Crocus terror attack

2 minutes ago
 Dubai International Project Management Forum opens

Dubai International Project Management Forum opens

3 minutes ago
 UAE prioritises sustainable development, says Nahy ..

UAE prioritises sustainable development, says Nahyan bin Mubarak

3 minutes ago
 Dozens of Palestinian martyred in Gaza, West Bank

Dozens of Palestinian martyred in Gaza, West Bank

3 minutes ago
Ras Al Khaimah celebrates record-breaking tourism ..

Ras Al Khaimah celebrates record-breaking tourism year in 2024

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah Police return over AED32 million to rightf ..

Sharjah Police return over AED32 million to rightful owners in 2024

4 minutes ago
 China enhances food security with advanced agricul ..

China enhances food security with advanced agricultural science

4 minutes ago
 Korea's employment growth slows to 3-yr low in 202 ..

Korea's employment growth slows to 3-yr low in 2024

4 minutes ago
 NATO announces new mission to protect undersea cab ..

NATO announces new mission to protect undersea cables in Baltic Sea region

4 minutes ago
 France’s Macron to visit Lebanon Friday

France’s Macron to visit Lebanon Friday

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East