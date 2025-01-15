Dubai International Project Management Forum Opens
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2025 | 04:32 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) The 10th edition of the Dubai International Project Management Forum began today at Madinat Jumeirah.
Under the theme "Sustainable Future," the event hosts an elite group of global figures, renowned speakers, heads of entities and organisations, and leaders of major international companies specialising in project management.
The Forum is organised by Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in cooperation with Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), DP World, Emaar Properties, and the Project Management Institute (PMI).
This year's edition will cover a range of vital topics, including sustainable project management, sustainable mobility, future cities, leadership and strategy, customer centricity, agile management, efficient construction, artificial intelligence and big data, digital twins and the metaverse, blockchain technology, and the transformative impacts of generative AI.
Additional themes include efficiency and optimisation, remote project management, the circular economy, project economy, virtual and augmented reality, information exchange management, future trends in project management, and autonomous project management.
Recent Stories
Tadweer targets reducing emissions across operations by 40% by 2035
European Commission unveils action plan to protect health sector from cyberattac ..
Russia charges 27 over Crocus terror attack
Dubai International Project Management Forum opens
UAE prioritises sustainable development, says Nahyan bin Mubarak
Dozens of Palestinian martyred in Gaza, West Bank
Ras Al Khaimah celebrates record-breaking tourism year in 2024
Sharjah Police return over AED32 million to rightful owners in 2024
China enhances food security with advanced agricultural science
Korea's employment growth slows to 3-yr low in 2024
NATO announces new mission to protect undersea cables in Baltic Sea region
France’s Macron to visit Lebanon Friday
More Stories From Middle East
-
Tadweer targets reducing emissions across operations by 40% by 20352 minutes ago
-
Finland's PM opens new embassy headquarters in Abu Dhabi2 minutes ago
-
European Commission unveils action plan to protect health sector from cyberattacks2 minutes ago
-
Russia charges 27 over Crocus terror attack2 minutes ago
-
UAE, Italy, Albania sign tripartite strategic partnership framework for cross-border green energy co ..3 minutes ago
-
Dubai International Project Management Forum opens3 minutes ago
-
UAE prioritises sustainable development, says Nahyan bin Mubarak3 minutes ago
-
China announces breakthrough discoveries in mineral exploration3 minutes ago
-
Dozens of Palestinian martyred in Gaza, West Bank3 minutes ago
-
Ras Al Khaimah celebrates record-breaking tourism year in 20243 minutes ago
-
Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts, spewing big ash cloud4 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Police return over AED32 million to rightful owners in 20244 minutes ago