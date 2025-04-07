Dubai International Project Management Forum issues 12 key recommendations on digital transformation, sustainability

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2025) DUBAI, 7th April, 2025 (WAM) – Participants in the 10th edition of Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF) issued 12 strategic recommendations.

Organised by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) from 13th to 16th January 2025 under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of DubaI, and co-hosted by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Emaar Properties, DP World, and the Project Management Institute (PMI), the Forum focused on four core themes: Sustainable Cities, Digital Transformation, Jobs of the Future, and Future-Centric Project Management. These were explored across 19 Primary and sub-themes.

Held under the theme “Sustainable Future”, the Forum’s recommendations emphasised the importance of inclusive urban design in shaping the cities of tomorrow. Participants also advocated integrating smart mobility solutions and renewable energy systems to balance social, economic, and environmental objectives.

Further recommendations included encouraging public-private partnerships to fund and implement sustainable urban initiatives, backed by policies that enforce environmentally responsible practices. In addition, the Forum underscored the need to embed the principles of sustainability and innovation into project planning and delivery, ensuring that commercial goals align with eco-friendly design, green technologies, and the principles of the circular economy.

Under the digital transformation theme, participants of the DIPMF – now a globally recognised event on the international conference agenda – emphasised the importance of adopting artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics to improve operational efficiency, support data-driven decisions, and enhance project intelligence.

They also recommended deploying digital twin and blockchain technologies to strengthen transparency, efficiency, and security in project execution. The adoption of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) was highlighted as a means of automating routine tasks, enabling teams to focus on higher-value activities.

In this theme, participants stressed the urgency of upskilling workforces through advanced training in AI, robotics, and AR/VR technologies, along with fostering data-driven decision-making to prepare for future industries.

The recommendations included the creation of emerging roles such as AI governance specialists and digital transformation leaders to support the uptake of new technologies. Participants also called for aligning workforce development strategies with the evolving project economy, while ensuring that projects contribute to social, economic, and environmental objectives.

Participants highlighted the need to adopt value-driven project management practices focused on achieving outcomes that meet stakeholder expectations and align with strategic objectives. They recommended developing intelligent, automated frameworks powered by AI to enhance workflow efficiency while maintaining transparency and accountability. They also advocated aligning projects with the principles of the circular economy and the UN Sustainable Development Goals, along with embedding sustainability throughout all project phases.

Moaza Saeed Al Marri, CEO of the Executive Affairs Sector at RTA and Chairperson of the Organising Committee of the Dubai International Project Management Forum, stated that the Forum’s tenth edition centred on four pivotal areas: Sustainability, Digital Transformation, Jobs of the Future, and Future-Centric Project Management. These pillars were explored through 19 tracks in which global experts exchanged leading practices and innovations, resulting in impactful recommendations aimed at driving informed and committed global action to advance economic and environmental prosperity.

She added that the Forum has evolved into a premier global platform, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global hub for world-class events. The latest edition featured an esteemed line-up of local and international figures, including visionary project management leaders, global influencers, and top-tier trainers. Across its successive editions, the Forum has delivered comprehensive and in-depth recommendations.

As part of the Forum, RTA presented four specialised case studies showcasing its innovative practices in road and transport infrastructure, and their impact on enhancing quality of life in support of Dubai’s vision to deliver eco-friendly transport solutions and initiatives and become “The World Leader in Seamless and Sustainable Mobility.” The case studies featured the 3D printed abra, the development of Al Khail Road, the enhancements to metro stations, and the launch of an enterprise platform for AI solutions.