Dubai International To Welcome 2.5 Million Passengers From 20-28 February

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Dubai International to welcome 2.5 million passengers from 20-28 February

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2025) Dubai International (DXB) will welcome more than 2.5 million guests between 20th and 28th February, averaging 280,000 daily and peaking at over 295,000 on Saturday, 22nd February. A mix of global events and school holidays across key markets will make this one of DXB’s busiest travel periods.

Guests are urged to use Dubai Metro to and from the airport and between Terminals 1 and 3. For those arriving at Terminal 1, the Arrivals bus stop will be out of service from 21st February and alternative transport options and updated bus schedules are available via the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) website.

