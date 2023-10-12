Open Menu

Dubai Internet City Announces Its Participation In GITEX Global 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published October 12, 2023 | 04:15 PM

Dubai Internet City announces its participation in GITEX Global 2023

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2023) Dubai internet City, a member of TECOM Group PJSC, has announced its participation as an Innovation Partner in GITEX Global 2023, the world's largest tech event, taking place from October 16 to 20 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

This grand gathering will unite inventors, academia, researchers, and developers from around the globe across 10 co-located events that delve into crucial themes, including artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, mobility, and future urbanism.

With a strong focus on emerging tech trends and innovation, Dubai Internet City’s pavilion at GITEX Global 2023 will be a hub for the world’s brightest minds using technology including AI and augmented reality to solve the world’s most complex problems.

As a founding member of Dubai’s thriving digital sector, Dubai Internet City has supported regional economic diversification efforts and strengthened the local knowledge-based economy for over two decades by attracting top industry investors and innovators to Dubai.

Ammar Al Malik, Executive Vice President – Commercial at TECOM Group, said, “Mitigating barriers to innovation and promoting collaborative research and development can pave the way for technology-based solutions that help to safeguard future global economic growth.

“As a vanguard of tech innovation in the region, Dubai fosters business-friendly regulation and strategic support through programmes like Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’ and Dubai Digital Strategy, helping to unite world-leading technology leaders for profoundly impactful breakthroughs. Dubai Internet City is a prime custodian of Dubai’s vision to nurture collaborative innovation that uses technology to address the most critical trends reshaping global society and economy. Our ecosystem will continue to connect the world’s biggest tech brands with the industry’s most ambitious innovators.”

Attendees can expect to engage with experts and innovators based within Dubai Internet City through networking opportunities and live demonstrations of the latest tech offerings from the district.

Additionally, visitors to Dubai Internet City’s stand at GITEX Global 2023 will be invited to take on an AI-powered programmed robotic arm to compete in a high-stakes interactive checkers game. The interactive experience will be presented as global tech enthusiasts continue to explore how AI stacks up against human intelligence. For an immersive experience, guests will also be guided to a ‘secret door’ inviting them into a world brought to life by actors and performers from Dubai Internet City.

Related Topics

Internet World Technology Dubai Hub October Event From Industry Top Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Customs participates in GITEX Global 202 ..

Abu Dhabi Customs participates in GITEX Global 2023

11 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador meets Speaker of Turkmen Parliament

UAE Ambassador meets Speaker of Turkmen Parliament

12 minutes ago
 UAE and Turkish Presidents discuss regional develo ..

UAE and Turkish Presidents discuss regional developments and civilian protection ..

27 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Prosecution discusses strengthening work ..

Abu Dhabi Prosecution discusses strengthening work mechanisms , improving servic ..

57 minutes ago
 ECP assures for essential changes in CoC for elect ..

ECP assures for essential changes in CoC for elections

2 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed honours work teams and partners of ..

Saif bin Zayed honours work teams and partners of controlled medicines unified e ..

2 hours ago
Pakistan condemns case against Zainab Abbas in Ind ..

Pakistan condemns case against Zainab Abbas in India

2 hours ago
 Afridi boosts Azam ahead of Pakistan’s encounter ..

Afridi boosts Azam ahead of Pakistan’s encounter with India

2 hours ago
 ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon to return for its fifth e ..

ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon to return for its fifth edition on December 16

2 hours ago
 PM Kakar to attend Belt & Road Forum for Int’l C ..

PM Kakar to attend Belt & Road Forum for Int’l Cooperation in Beijing

2 hours ago
 Australia elect to field first in ICC World Cup 20 ..

Australia elect to field first in ICC World Cup 2023 clash with South Africa

3 hours ago
 Protesters who intercepted Shehbaz Sharif's car in ..

Protesters who intercepted Shehbaz Sharif's car in Lahore face legal action

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East