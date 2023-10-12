Dubai Internet City announces its participation in GITEX Global 2023

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2023) Dubai internet City, a member of TECOM Group PJSC, has announced its participation as an Innovation Partner in GITEX Global 2023, the world's largest tech event, taking place from October 16 to 20 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

This grand gathering will unite inventors, academia, researchers, and developers from around the globe across 10 co-located events that delve into crucial themes, including artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, mobility, and future urbanism.

With a strong focus on emerging tech trends and innovation, Dubai Internet City’s pavilion at GITEX Global 2023 will be a hub for the world’s brightest minds using technology including AI and augmented reality to solve the world’s most complex problems.

As a founding member of Dubai’s thriving digital sector, Dubai Internet City has supported regional economic diversification efforts and strengthened the local knowledge-based economy for over two decades by attracting top industry investors and innovators to Dubai.

Ammar Al Malik, Executive Vice President – Commercial at TECOM Group, said, “Mitigating barriers to innovation and promoting collaborative research and development can pave the way for technology-based solutions that help to safeguard future global economic growth.

“As a vanguard of tech innovation in the region, Dubai fosters business-friendly regulation and strategic support through programmes like Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’ and Dubai Digital Strategy, helping to unite world-leading technology leaders for profoundly impactful breakthroughs. Dubai Internet City is a prime custodian of Dubai’s vision to nurture collaborative innovation that uses technology to address the most critical trends reshaping global society and economy. Our ecosystem will continue to connect the world’s biggest tech brands with the industry’s most ambitious innovators.”

Attendees can expect to engage with experts and innovators based within Dubai Internet City through networking opportunities and live demonstrations of the latest tech offerings from the district.

Additionally, visitors to Dubai Internet City’s stand at GITEX Global 2023 will be invited to take on an AI-powered programmed robotic arm to compete in a high-stakes interactive checkers game. The interactive experience will be presented as global tech enthusiasts continue to explore how AI stacks up against human intelligence. For an immersive experience, guests will also be guided to a ‘secret door’ inviting them into a world brought to life by actors and performers from Dubai Internet City.