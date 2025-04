DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) Dubai internet City, the enabler of the middle East’s digital economy, will join a delegation led by Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) at GITEX Asia, taking place on 23rd-25th April in Singapore.

The region’s leading tech hub, part of TECOM Group PJSC, will showcase the dynamism and innovation of Dubai’s digital economy at the first edition of GITEX Asia.

Today, Dubai Internet City generates 65 percent of Dubai’s technology sector GDP and has facilitated the creation of more than 125,000 jobs since its inception in 1999, according to the Dubai Internet City – Impact Assessment study conducted in partnership with Accenture and released this February.

Participating at GITEX Asia, Dubai Internet City, which has added AED100 billion to Dubai’s GDP over the past 15 years alone, will reinforce its commitment to accelerating the city’s position as an internationally impactful tech hub.

Ammar Al Malik, Executive Vice President of Commercial at TECOM Group and Managing Director of Dubai Internet City, said, “We look forward to showcasing the transformative potential of Dubai Internet City’s ecosystem GITEX Asia, as well as fostering partnerships that will shape the future of the technology sector, strengthening Dubai’s and the UAE’s position as a preferred global destination for business, investment, and innovation, in line with the visionary Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’ and the UAE Digital Economy Strategy.

Dubai Internet City’s presence at GITEX Asia will showcase success stories from its vibrant ecosystem of 4,000 customers – including multinational giants, Fortune 500s such as IBM, Google, and microsoft, and start-ups – and more than 31,000 professionals.

The district’s offering is further strengthened by 19 Innovation and research and development (R&D) Centres operated by global leaders including 3M, IBM, HP, Ericsson, and Cisco.

in5, the start-up and entrepreneurship incubator founded by TECOM Group in 2013, has supported more than 1,000 start-ups across the tech, media, design, and science sectors since its inception, and will join Dubai Internet City at GITEX Asia.