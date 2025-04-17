Dubai Internet City Highlights Dubai's Digital Economy In Singapore
Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2025 | 06:00 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) Dubai internet City, the enabler of the middle East’s digital economy, will join a delegation led by Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) at GITEX Asia, taking place on 23rd-25th April in Singapore.
The region’s leading tech hub, part of TECOM Group PJSC, will showcase the dynamism and innovation of Dubai’s digital economy at the first edition of GITEX Asia.
Today, Dubai Internet City generates 65 percent of Dubai’s technology sector GDP and has facilitated the creation of more than 125,000 jobs since its inception in 1999, according to the Dubai Internet City – Impact Assessment study conducted in partnership with Accenture and released this February.
Participating at GITEX Asia, Dubai Internet City, which has added AED100 billion to Dubai’s GDP over the past 15 years alone, will reinforce its commitment to accelerating the city’s position as an internationally impactful tech hub.
Ammar Al Malik, Executive Vice President of Commercial at TECOM Group and Managing Director of Dubai Internet City, said, “We look forward to showcasing the transformative potential of Dubai Internet City’s ecosystem GITEX Asia, as well as fostering partnerships that will shape the future of the technology sector, strengthening Dubai’s and the UAE’s position as a preferred global destination for business, investment, and innovation, in line with the visionary Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’ and the UAE Digital Economy Strategy.
”
Dubai Internet City’s presence at GITEX Asia will showcase success stories from its vibrant ecosystem of 4,000 customers – including multinational giants, Fortune 500s such as IBM, Google, and microsoft, and start-ups – and more than 31,000 professionals.
The district’s offering is further strengthened by 19 Innovation and research and development (R&D) Centres operated by global leaders including 3M, IBM, HP, Ericsson, and Cisco.
in5, the start-up and entrepreneurship incubator founded by TECOM Group in 2013, has supported more than 1,000 start-ups across the tech, media, design, and science sectors since its inception, and will join Dubai Internet City at GITEX Asia.
Recent Stories
Dubai Internet City highlights Dubai's digital economy in Singapore
53% of Abu Dhabi residents meet WHO’s physical activity levels: DCD
DP World’s latest vessel makes maiden call at Jebel Ali Port
MENA Congress for Rare Diseases 2025 opens in Abu Dhabi
'UAE Year Of' initiative marks 10 years of collective action, impact
UAE participates in Meeting of Parliamentary Group in Solidarity with Palestine ..
PITB developed Irrigation Revenue Collection System collects Rs1.58bn in a singl ..
Daman launches nationwide health insurance literacy campaign
Burjeel Holdings, Hippocratic AI partner to advance generative AI healthcare age ..
Sharjah Ruler approves amendments to job grade structure
UBF discusses plans to develop banking, financial industry
Dubai South inaugurates JAS Middle East’s new regional headquarters
More Stories From Middle East
-
International aid falls in 2024 for first time in five years, says OECD6 minutes ago
-
Dubai Internet City highlights Dubai's digital economy in Singapore6 minutes ago
-
53% of Abu Dhabi residents meet WHO’s physical activity levels: DCD6 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City sign MoU to enhance employee health, well ..6 minutes ago
-
DP World’s latest vessel makes maiden call at Jebel Ali Port6 minutes ago
-
MENA Congress for Rare Diseases 2025 opens in Abu Dhabi20 minutes ago
-
'UAE Year Of' initiative marks 10 years of collective action, impact21 minutes ago
-
UAE participates in Meeting of Parliamentary Group in Solidarity with Palestine in Istanbul36 minutes ago
-
TAQA acquires leading UK electricity transmission development, services company1 hour ago
-
Daman launches nationwide health insurance literacy campaign1 hour ago
-
Burjeel Holdings, Hippocratic AI partner to advance generative AI healthcare agents1 hour ago
-
Sharjah Ruler approves amendments to job grade structure1 hour ago