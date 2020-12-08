UrduPoint.com
Dubai Internet City Launches Social Media Competition For Tech Fans

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 09:45 PM

Dubai Internet City launches social media competition for tech fans

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2020) Drawing on the entrepreneurial GITEX spirit, Dubai internet City, DIC, is inviting gaming and tech aficionados to participate in an exciting new competition – and win exciting prizes including a VIVE VR Headset or an HTC Desire 12+ smartphone.

From now until 10 December 2020, participants can share their thoughts on what happens when great minds click on a new Dubai Internet City fill in the blank Instagram post. Entrants must include the hashtag #WhereMindsClick in the caption for the entry to qualify.

The most creative answer stands a chance to win exciting prizes from HTC VIVE and xiaomi including the new HTC Desire 12+ smartphone and the fully immersive VIVE VR Headset.

Dubai Internet City has had a presence at GITEX every year since 1999 and has been the technology show’s innovation partner since 2000 its 20-year track record demonstrates its role supporting Dubai’s transformation into a global digital hub in line with the vision of the UAE’s leaders.

This year at GITEX, Dubai Internet City is joined by business partners including Anghami, the Spotify of the middle East; HTC Vice, which is showcasing an immersive VR Star Wars experience; and Zoom, which has seen its stock price more than double this year following a boom in communications technology demand. It is also joined by three new startups from in5, an incubator for tech, media and design entrepreneurs.

