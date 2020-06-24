UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Investments: 'Al Taif Business Centre' Is 85 Percent Complete For Year-end Handover

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 02:00 PM

Dubai Investments: 'Al Taif Business Centre' is 85 percent complete for year-end handover

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2020) Dubai Investments has announced that Al Taif Business Centre, the new mixed-use retail, hospitality and residential project developed by Al Taif Investment, is getting ready for handover.

Counted among the major infrastructure projects underway in Fujairah, the project is currently 85 percent complete with construction progressing steadily for the end of year handover, it added.

Al Taif Investment is a joint venture between Dubai Investments, the leading diversified investments company listed on the Dubai Financial Market, and Fujairah Investment Establishment, FIE, the investment arm of the Fujairah Government.

The AED418 million project, with a total built-up area of 96,400 sAbu Dhabi University once again ranked among world’s top 150 under 50 universities q.m, consists of two towers - a hotel plus residential tower with Basement + Ground Floor + 19 Floors and an office tower. The hotel and the residential tower comprises of a four star hotel with 228 hotel rooms.

Khaled Bin Kalban, Vice Chairman and CEO, Dubai Investments PJSC, said, "Al Taif Business Centre project is designed and developed to offer an ideal leisure and business destination in Fujairah and is carefully crafted to meet the evolving needs.

With the rapidly emerging emirate seeking to diversify its economy, there is increased focus on directing the resources towards enhancing urban development, tourism, retail, and leisure to attract local and international investors.

"Developed in accordance with the emirate’s strategic vision, Al Taif Business Centre project is counted among the projects that will set a benchmark in the Emirate’s planned urban development and will act as a catalyst, enhancing the emirate’s attractiveness as a fully equipped leisure and business destination."

Al Taif Mall, the G+2 level shopping mall within the development is equipped with basement and a retail area comprising of 39 retail shops’ and a supermarket in core and shell set-up, 5 food outlets, 2 restaurants with outdoor terrace facility and an addition of 12 stores located in the basement to be used by the retail tenants as a convenient and secured storage area. The retail spaces on offer are ideally placed within the towers, offering easy accessibility and convenient shopping. The retail parking space is designed to accommodate over 670 vehicles.

Related Topics

World Business Hotel Dubai Company Vehicles Terrace Dubai Financial Market Government Top Allied Rental Modarba Million

Recent Stories

Qatar Partakes in Extraordinary Virtual Pledging C ..

19 minutes ago

824 liters liquor seized, 8 arrested

3 minutes ago

A war has been imposed on us by the fascist BJP-RS ..

58 minutes ago

Russia Records 7,176 COVID-19 Cases Over Past Day, ..

3 minutes ago

Europe equities weaker at open

3 minutes ago

Putin Congratulates Military, Parade's Guests on 7 ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.