Dubai Investments 'Young Investors Competition' Winners Announced

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2021) Dubai Investments has announced the winners of its "Young Investors Competition". Aimed at generating long-term value and supporting rewarding opportunities for youth, the competition aimed at strengthening financial and stock market investment literacy among young minds.

The Competition witnessed participation of 330 group entries inclusive of 1,200 students globally. The impressive jury including Dubai Investments senior management comprising of Mushtaq Masood, Group Chief Financial Officer, Dubai Investments, Sanjay Vig, Managing Director, Al Mal Capital PSC and Vineet Gupta, Director at Investcorp Holdings shortlisted 3 winners along with a best speaker for the competition.

ABM Analytics Group from APL Global School, India was ranked at first place, followed by Bulls of BSAK Group from The British school of Al Khubairat, Abu Dhabi at second place and The Disruptors Group from Colegio Santo Antonio, Brazil at the third position respectively. Anwesha Nath from GEMS Wellington International School, Dubai was announced as the best speaker at the competition.

"The "Young Investors Competition" is a step forward in enriching financial literacy, unblocking pre-conceived assumptions and taking a leap into the evolving investment environment.

For Dubai Investments, being a part of the investment industry for 25+ years, associating with such competitions, encouraging young minds to explore the investment world and outline creative, intelligent, and insightful practices, seamlessly integrates with the Company’s outlook and creates a platform for young talents to promote ideas impacting the future investment industry. Dubai Investments congratulates all the talented students in showcasing their financial literacy knowledge and foresight," said Mohammed Saeed Al Raqbani, Head of Sustainability Committee, Dubai Investments & General Manager, Dubai Investments Industries.

Young Investors Competition is part of the Financial Freedom Program (FFP), a global student-run non-profit dedicated to promoting financial education and over the years has inspired 5,000 participants via 30 student leaders, event promoters and managers in 25 schools across the UAE, India, USA and Saudi Arabia.

The organisers of the program including Ahad Khot - the Founder and Director of the Financial Freedom Program (FFP) appreciated the support extended by Dubai Investments and reiterated the importance of such competitions towards enhancing and lifting the spirits of the young investors towards progressing successfully in their financial investment literacy.