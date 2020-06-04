UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Investments Announces 10% Cash Dividend To Shareholders

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 03:00 PM

Dubai Investments announces 10% cash dividend to shareholders

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jun, 2020) Dubai Investments, a public joint stock company listed on the Dubai Financial Market, DFM, has announced the distribution of a 10 percent cash dividend to shareholders for the financial year ending 31st December 2019.

"A proposal to this effect was approved by the shareholders at the company’s virtually held 24th Annual General Meeting, AGM, on 3rd June 2020," the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Abdulrahman Ghanem Al Mutaiwee was elected as the company’s new Chairman and Khalid Bin Kalban as its new Vice-Chairman. The other board members comprise of Ali Fardan Ali Al Fardan, Mohamed Saif Darwish Al Ketbi, Khaled Mohammad Ali Al Kamda and two new members, Abudulrahman Mohamed Rashed Alshared and Hussain Nasser Ahmed Lootah.

The company’s shareholders also approved all other resolutions presented by Dubai Investments Board of Directors.

The Group has reported profit attributable to the shareholders of the company of AED657.4 million for the year ended 31st December 2019 as compared to AED651.4 million in the previous year.

Total assets of the Group have increased by AED1.41 billion and stands at AED20.96 billion as of 31st December 2019 (2018: AED19.55 billion). The increase in total assets, the company added, is mainly attributable to acquisition of additional 66 percent interest in Globalpharma LLC and cost incurred on development of real estate projects during the year.

During the AGM, the company also said that it is studying and evaluating businesses to review and enhance business continuity plans as new strategies are solidified.

Related Topics

Business Dubai Company Dubai Financial Market June December 2019 2020 All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

French Transport Company Sees Over $4.4Bln Losses ..

32 seconds ago

Vote on Chinese National Anthem Bill in Hong Kong' ..

33 seconds ago

Moscow Can See Global Energy Markets Stabilizing - ..

11 minutes ago

Russia Focuses on Victory Parade Invitations for C ..

11 minutes ago

&#039;Sharjah Public Works&#039; completes two ser ..

31 minutes ago

Protests in Washington Continue for 6th Day As 3 M ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.