Dubai Investments collects 3.5 tons of recyclable waste

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2020) Dubai Investments joined Emirates Environmental Group’s 'Clean Up UAE 2020' campaign and facilitated the collection of 3.5 tons of recyclable waste at a clean-up site located within Dubai Investments Park (DIP).

As a sponsor of the campaign, more than 150 volunteers including Dubai Investments employees participated in the initiative.

Hosted annually by Emirates Environmental Group, the campaign is held under the patronage of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and brings together each year, since 2002, an increasing number of volunteers from all sectors of society to clean diverse areas across the UAE.

Since its inception, the campaign has managed to engage 782,562 participants and remove 1,514,953 kg of waste from 934.50 square kilometres.