Dubai Investments Continue Industrial Production To Meet Local Requirements

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 01:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Apr, 2020) Dubai Investments has said it will continue the ongoing production of raw materials across its industrial manufacturing subsidiaries in steel, aluminium, glass and other building materials.

The company said in a statement that it is committed to contributing to the UAE economy through this vital sector, which is "a crucial industry that is used as a means to achieve sustainable growth."

"Supporting local production and procurement is part of the initiatives implemented by the government towards stimulating competitiveness and achieving sustainable development during these times. Over the years, the government has supported the manufacturing sector with various stimulus packages and it is now the time for the sector to unleash its potential enhancing local productivity and growth, promoting the ‘Made in UAE’ products," said Abdulaziz Bin Yagub Al Serkal, CEO, Industrial Platforms, Dubai Investments.

With breakthrough advances and innovative concepts in glass solutions, Dubai Investments glass companies are continuing to provide quality glass solutions to meet the local requirements. Seizing available localisation opportunities, the companies under Glass LLC have intensified efforts, stimulating the local production capacity and maintaining production levels with limited resources, the company added.

Furthermore, ongoing large scale investments in infrastructure and healthcare sectors has ensured consistent local demand for steel structures and Pre Engineered Building in the industrial, commercial, and residential sectors, which the company is saying its meeting.

