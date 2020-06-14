Dubai Investments enhances sustainable reporting; volunteers to publish ESG report 2019

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2020) Dubai Investments, the leading diversified investment company listed on the Dubai Financial Market, announced that it has enhanced its sustainable reporting by voluntarily publishing the ESG Report 2019, highlighting the company’s sustainable practices and demonstrating its commitment to operating as a sustainable organisation.

The move is in line with DFM’s guideline encouraging proactive reporting aimed at increasing transparency among listed companies.

This years’ report, themed "Committed to a Sustainable World", provides a transparent and an in-depth overview of the company’s sustainability initiative and framework of management practices, built upon the foundation of integrity and ethical behaviour, and focuses on seven key pillars of sustainability: Governance and Economy, Operations, Customers and Suppliers, Workforce and Environment and Corporate Social Responsibility.

The report captures Dubai Investments’ sustainability approach and procedures as a holding company, with an emphasis on implementation within and across the Company’s five key subsidiaries that have significant impacts on key Environmental, Social and Governance, and ESG, issues. The five are Dubai Investments Park, DIP, Emirates District Cooling Company, Emicool, Al Mal Capital, Emirates Glass, and Emirates Float Glass.

"With sustainability evolving to becoming a strategic priority to seize opportunities, reduce costs and build a competitive edge, implementing a sustainable approach is a fundamental commitment embedded in Dubai Investments’ strategies and daily operations.

Marking our 25th anniversary this year, there was no better time to showcase our implementation of best practices of corporate governance, disclosure and transparency as well as environmental and social commitment and be an active contributor leading to the ESG ranking index as outlined by DFM recently. Our proactive efforts and initiatives, guided by a holistic view and directed towards eliminating negative impacts are aimed at contributing towards creating environment-friendly and socially sustainable societies," said Khalid Bin Kalban, Vice Chairman and CEO, Dubai Investments PJSC.

Dubai Investments ESG Report 2019 has been prepared following the Global Reporting Initiative, GRI, standards. The report serves to highlight the company's focus on building a more sustainable enterprise committed to improving performance, adopting a sustainable business model, strong governance practices, and a talented workforce giving it the ability to create long-term value for its shareholders and contribute to a low carbon economy.

By incorporating ESG factors into the Company’s reporting, Dubai Investments is directly contributing to the fulfilment of the Sustainable Development Goals, SDG’s, providing a roadmap of measures and commitments facilitating alignment with and the accomplishment of the SDGs.