UrduPoint.com

Dubai Investments H1 Profits Surge By 47%

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 12:30 PM

Dubai Investments H1 profits surge by 47%

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2021) Dubai Investments on Thursday reported a 47 percent surge in net profits to AED302 million for the six months ended 30th June 2021 as compared to AED205 million for the same period last year.

The increase in net profit for the period is mainly due to enhanced performance of the manufacturing and contracting and investment segments, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Total income for the period also increased by 51 percent to AED1.72 billion as compared to AED1.14 billion for the previous period as the Group ramped up sales in its property segment.

The Group acquired an additional 21.53 percent interest in National General Insurance PJSC (NGI) during the current reporting period. Subsequently, the Group has further acquired 15.19 percent interest in NGI, taking its total stake to 45.

18 percent.

Commenting on the financial results, Khalid bin Kalban, Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Investments, said, "We’re pleased to see that our activities in the first half of the year have led to all-around growth that is quite promising. As we move forward with our plans for the latter half of 2021, we expect to continue building on the momentum and successes achieved so far.

"Key amongst these is our commitment to diversifying into healthcare and education, as well as focus on real estate, including the ongoing development of mixed-use communities in Mirdif Hills and Fujairah. We also continue to explore opportunities for sustainable growth across the sectors that we operate in and look forward to sharing updates on these in due course."

Related Topics

Education Dubai Company Same June Billion Million

Recent Stories

COAS Bajwa calls for solution of Kashmir dispute a ..

COAS Bajwa calls for solution of Kashmir dispute as per UN Resolutions

22 minutes ago
 ADIO announces new partnerships as part of its AED ..

ADIO announces new partnerships as part of its AED2 bn Innovation Programme

25 minutes ago
 Pig farms accused of defiling Mexico's 'sacred wel ..

Pig farms accused of defiling Mexico's 'sacred wells'

58 seconds ago
 Local Met office predict hot, dry weather for city ..

Local Met office predict hot, dry weather for city

4 minutes ago
 Greece battles to control fire close to ancient Ol ..

Greece battles to control fire close to ancient Olympic site

4 minutes ago
 Russian Boxer Batyrgaziev Wins Olympic Gold in Fea ..

Russian Boxer Batyrgaziev Wins Olympic Gold in Featherweight Category

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.