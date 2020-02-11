Dubai Investments Park attracts AED42 bn in investments over two decades

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2020) Dubai Investments Park, DIP, has unveiled that the master-planned complex, designed and developed to provide immaculate facilities, setting new standards in the region, has attracted investments in excess of AED42 billion over two decades, signifying the emergence of DIP as a successful business model, facilitating a conducive environment.

Considered one among the largest integrated developments in the middle East, the company has confirmed a sustained and progressive growth in the investment portfolio, with 97 percent of the total leasable land area of 17 million square meters leased out till date.

Today DIP is a booming community, with over 12,000 residential units, more than 160,000 residents, six schools, five operational hotels as well as serviced apartments, a hospital and four clinics, as well as 313 staff accommodation buildings, 20 million sq. ft of office space, 645 warehouse factories and industrial facilities, 25 office buildings and 18 showrooms.

In line with reiterating the development’s robust brand equity and integrating the uniqueness through enhanced value creation aligned to futuristic vision, DIP has unveiled a new logo and will continue to remain as a hot spot for investors with its ideal location and proximity to key business destinations.

"DIP has witnessed qualitative growth in investments over the last 20 years.

The growing investment figures testify the trust among the investors and reiterate DIP’s commitment towards reinforcing positive perceptions of the development’s competitiveness. Today, as one of the top investment locations in the UAE and the larger Arab region, DIP is continually enhancing infrastructure, services and regulations and increasing ease of doing business, headed in the right direction and reaping fantastic results", said Omar Al Mesmar, DIP General Manager.

Over the last few years, DIP has witnessed a sharp increase in DIP’s sub-leasing reflecting the surging optimism in the regional business environment, coupled with the growing reputation of DIP as the preferred business destination. DIP has consistently developed its road network and upgraded its infrastructure and facilities, which continues to attract new tenants and the proximity to the Expo 2020 site has added to the strategic advantage of the development.

DIP has constantly imitated efforts towards the enhancement of various infrastructure facilities and has invested in excess of AED1.5 billion only towards development of infrastructure.

As part of DIP’s concerted efforts, an amount of approximately AED125 million has been allocated towards improvement of public facilities, pedestrian track maintenance and upgradation of existing infrastructure, and air conditioned bus shelters over the next year.