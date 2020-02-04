UrduPoint.com
Dubai Investments Records AED657.6 Million Profit In 2019

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 06:30 PM

Dubai Investments records AED657.6 million profit in 2019

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2020) The total full-year net profit recorded by the Dubai Investments, which is listed on the Dubai Financial Market, amounted to AED657.6 million in 2019, compared to AED651.4 million in 2018.

The company’s financial statistics showed that its earnings per share increased to EPS of 15.5 fils in 2019, compared to 15.

3 fils in 2018.

The company’s total assets in 2019 were valued at AED20.88 billion, compared to AED19.55 billion in 2018 while total shareholder equity increased from AED11.915 billion to AED11.976 billion during the same reporting period.

The company’s revenue in 2019 amounted to approximately AED2.83 billion while its net operating profit amounted to AED1.188 billion.

