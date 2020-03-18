UrduPoint.com
Dubai Investments Rolls Out Measures To Help Combat COVID-19

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 06:30 PM

Dubai Investments rolls out measures to help combat COVID-19

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2020) Dubai Investments has rolled out measures to help combat coronavirus, COVID-19.

The company’s subsidiary offices have also joined in the movement to help combat the pandemic in their premises.

Amongst the preliminary steps initiated by the group includes ensuring the implementation of unified health requirements across all labour camps. As part of the initiative all workers within the industrial units and construction sites have been regularly monitored to ensure safety and well-being, limiting the spread across the camps.

Taking the initiative a step further, Dubai Investments Real Estate Company, DIRC, has dedicated an entire building in Dubai Investments Park to serve as a quarantine facility for workers.

"Dubai Investments believes in contributing and playing a meaningful role in supporting this global situation with the COVID- 19 outbreak.

As we join efforts to combat this, the health and safety of our employees and customers remains our top priority. The work we do has an impact to people and companies, and we’re committed to being there when our customers and colleagues need us most," said Khalid bin Kalban, Dubai Investments Managing Director and CEO.

He added, "We are assessing and monitoring the situation closely on a weekly basis to ensure that the most ideal preventive measures are implemented to facilitate seamless operations without compromising on the health and the safety aspects. Our subsidiaries have joined us in this movement and we are trying to implement effective and timely steps supporting the UAE government initiatives."

The company has also announced rendering of its services remotely through alternate channels.

