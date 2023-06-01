UrduPoint.com

Dubai Investments Showcases Its Powerhouse Status At ‘Make It In The Emirates’ Forum

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2023 | 07:15 PM

Dubai Investments showcases its powerhouse status at ‘Make it in the Emirates’ forum

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2023) Dubai Investments, the leading diversified investment company listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), is set to reinforce its position as a strategic powerhouse within the UAE's economy at the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ forum held from May 31st to 1st June 2023.

The forum aims to highlight the vibrant business landscape and the investment opportunities in the Emirates. During the two-day event, Dubai Investments is presenting its diversified subsidiaries, each an industry leader in its respective field.

The subsidiaries include Emirates Extrusion Factory, White Aluminum Factory, Globalpharma, Emirates Building System, Emirates Extruded Polystyrene, Emirates Float Glass, and Emirates Glass. With their innovative products and considerable expertise across the glass, steel, aluminium, polystyrene and pharmaceutical sectors, these subsidiaries have played a vital role in driving economic growth in the United Arab Emirates.

Abdulaziz bin Yagub AlSerkal, CEO, Industrial Platform, Dubai Investments, said, “The Make it in the Emirates forum provides an exceptional platform to demonstrate Dubai Investments' pivotal role as an economic powerhouse throughout the UAE.

We are thrilled to present our diverse subsidiaries, each a testament to our commitment to excellence and innovation. Through their contributions, we have cemented our position as a trusted partner and catalyst for continued growth.”

Dubai Investments subsidiaries have consistently delivered strong and enduring results, capitalizing on key opportunities and leveraging strategic initiatives, highlighting the Group's exceptional performance and reaffirming its standing as a reliable and resilient investment powerhouse.

The 'Make it in the Emirates' forum represents an opportunity for Dubai Investments to strengthen existing partnerships, explore new collaborations, and showcase its unwavering dedication to economic diversification and sustainable growth in the UAE.

Related Topics

Business UAE Dubai Company United Arab Emirates Dubai Financial Market May June Event From Industry

Recent Stories

Parties of Grain Deal Continue Discussing Resumpti ..

Parties of Grain Deal Continue Discussing Resumption of Ship Inspections - UN Co ..

41 seconds ago
 Ministry of Finance announces new decisions relati ..

Ministry of Finance announces new decisions relating to corporate tax for free z ..

15 minutes ago
 Sullivan Says US Imposing Sanctions, Visa Restrict ..

Sullivan Says US Imposing Sanctions, Visa Restrictions on Actors Behind Violence ..

7 minutes ago
 200 poultry units distributed in district Jhang

200 poultry units distributed in district Jhang

7 minutes ago
 Education Ministry officials express commitment to ..

Education Ministry officials express commitment to reduce tobacco consumption, c ..

7 minutes ago
 MoIAT partners with FAB to provide AED5 bn financi ..

MoIAT partners with FAB to provide AED5 bn financing to investors in industrial ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.