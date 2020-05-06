Dubai Investments sustainable initiatives foster community and knowledge development

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th May, 2020) Dubai Investments is engaging and investing in initiatives aimed at enhancing the overall wellbeing of the communities it operates in, by helping overcome social, environmental, economic and health challenges.

The company is channelising its efforts towards expanding its impacts in communities by making significant contributions through effective partnerships. More than 60,000 meals were provided to the ‘10 Million Meals’ initiative, which was announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

"At Dubai Investments, we believe that is our responsibility and obligation to support the communities. As an immediate robust response, acting in the light of the current global situations and supporting the dedicated efforts by the government, we have realigned our initiatives currently to largely focus on community and knowledge development, identified as important pillars towards supporting and strengthening the economy", said Khalid Bin Kalban, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Investments.

Extending the community initiatives further is the partnership with the Emirates Red Crescent in Dubai by engaging in the distribution of community essentials like sanitisers, gloves and masks.

Collaborating with its pharmaceutical subsidiary Globalpharma, the Company’s distribution of immunity boosting multivitamins, among frontline workers across its manufacturing units, is an initiative aimed at promoting community wellbeing.

Food trucks for frontline workers across labour camps and meal boxes for needy families in partnership with Beit Al Khair and Rewaq Al Ousha are initiatives extended towards supporting communities during the holy month of Ramadan.

Supporting the knowledge development initiatives, Dubai Investments has contributed to the Dubai Cares and the Ministry of Education in their ‘Education Uninterrupted’ campaign, ensuring equitable access to distance learning among all UAE children and youth.

Partnership with the Fujairah Charity to enhance access to education by providing laptops to the needy children, in addition to ‘Adopt a Class’ initiative in partnership with Al Noor, Dubai form other initiatives the company is partnering towards enhancing and enriching knowledge development initiatives.