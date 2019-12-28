Dubai is home to most vibrant creative sector in region, new survey reveals

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2019) A new survey on local perceptions of Dubai’s brand has revealed that the city is home to the most vibrant creative sector in the region.

The survey, which looked at perceptions of Dubai’s creative sector among UAE-based arts and culture professionals and consumers in comparison to other countries in the region, was commissioned by the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority based on the parameters of an international index. In its key findings: 95 percent of respondents saw Dubai as having a vibrant creative sector, the highest rating in the region.

90 percent defined the emirate as "innovative" and 89 percent as "creative".

82 percent of consumers favour Dubai’s homegrown culture and arts production to their home countries, while 90 percent are highly engaged in local culture and arts activities.

76 percent of Dubai-based art and culture professionals and 60 percent of art and culture professionals based in other emirates agree that Dubai’s ecosystem has developed enough for the creative sector to flourish, which marks the progress of the emirate in recent years.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, said: "Dubai’s ambitious cultural strategy puts the emirate on the fast track to become on par with global creative hubs, whether as a centre for culture, an incubator for creative ideas and businesses, or a forum for local and international talent to express and actualise their ambitions. Research to gain feedback on the sector’s successes, opportunities and challenges from locally-based creative professionals and enthusiasts is one of the most invaluable tools we have to work towards this vision."

"The fact that our survey’s respondents ranked Dubai as the most vibrant creative city in the region is a true testament to the homegrown passion and talent we witness here. These results show that we are on the right path, and they also help us to identify the steps we need to take to support the ongoing development of the sector, such as investing in talent and creatives and setting new policies that facilitate a flourishing creative ecosystem.

Through initiatives like the Global Grad Show, the Dubai Art Season, the Emirates Airlines Festival of Literature, and Dubai Next, apart from new initiatives launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, as part of Dubai Culture’s new direction, we are working to maintain Dubai’s position as the number one creative sector in the region, enhancing our position as a global cultural centre," She added.

The survey explored two key elements of Dubai as defined by the FutureBrand Country Index 2019: purpose (which include the country’s value system, quality of life, and business potential) and experience (heritage, culture, tourism, products and services, made in).

The FutureBrand index measured perceptions of Dubai among international communities, ranking it at 16th place in the 2019 Country Brand Ranking among 75 countries (coming up three places from 2014 and maintaining its 1st place within the middle East) as well as ranking at 11th place on the ‘Most Influential City’ list. Dubai Culture’s survey mirrored the index’s approach to capture a complementary view of perceptions of Dubai among locally based creative communities.

The survey built on and customised the pillars of purpose and experience as defined by the index, to achieve an understanding of how Dubai’s cultural sector is perceived by UAE residents. Respondents then shared their opinions on the emirate’s creative sector, specifically relating to its offering, variety, evolution, and ecosystem.

The survey was conducted online, in English and Arabic, among 100 UAE residents who work in the creative sector across the different emirates, and 200 UAE residents between 21 and 65 years who have visited cultural attractions such as museums, theatres, and arts institutions (like Art Dubai, d3 and Alserkal Avenue) at least twice in the past 12 months.

The creative sector participants included architects, artists, film and tv producers, writers, fashion, graphic and interior designers, as well as advertising and marketing professionals.