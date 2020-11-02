UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Islamic Bank Completes Integration Of Noor Bank

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 07:45 PM

Dubai Islamic Bank completes integration of Noor Bank

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2020) Dubai Islamic Bank, DIB, today announced that it has completed the integration of Noor Bank with the successful migration of all banking relationships into DIB. The acquisition further enhances DIB’s position as one of the largest Islamic banks in the world with total assets exceeding AED300 billion.

Speaking about the Bank’s successful integration, Group Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Adnan Chilwan, said, "We are delighted to announce another significant milestone in the bank’s rich history. A key element of the project was the engagement with the market, customers as well regulators that allowed us to effectively manage any situation that could unfold, and to keep our customers abreast of the same. The transition was smooth and the project concluded successfully and all service restored prior to scheduled resumption with minimal customer impact.

''The acquisition of Noor Bank would not have been possible without the support and endorsement of the Government, regulatory authorities, board of Directors and Sharia Boards of both banks. I would also like to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of all those involved, who have worked diligently on integration planning and execution throughout the operational disruption caused by the pandemic.'' "The UAE is recognised as the epicentre of the Islamic economy and the successful completion of this acquisition clearly evidences the alignment of Dubai Islamic Bank to Dubai’s role as a global hub for Islamic finance, encouraging greater investment and growth in key sectors such as infrastructure, innovation and services. We look forward to supporting the next new and exciting phase of the UAE’s and DIB’s growth story," he added.

Related Topics

World UAE Dubai Bank Same Hub Dubai Islamic Bank Market All Government Billion

Recent Stories

DoH receives over 206 scientific research projects ..

5 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler lays foundation stone for Victoria I ..

50 minutes ago

DGCX registers strong interest in G6 currencies an ..

1 hour ago

RS. 25000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 35 ..

1 hour ago

EPA’s Manassah platform brings 9 Emirati publish ..

1 hour ago

DFM International Investor Roadshow 2020 to take p ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.