Dubai Islamic Bank donates AED1 mn to Al Jalila Foundation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2021) Al Jalila Foundation announced that it has received a donation of AED1 million from Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) to support its A’awen programme which helps patients in need.

Al Jalila Foundation through its A’awen programme provides financial aid for medical care to patients in the UAE who are unable to afford quality treatment. Since its inception in 2013, Al Jalila Foundation has supported 1,094 patients from 54 nationalities, including 602 children, and has provided assistance worth AED74 million to provide relief to patients suffering from a number of chronic illnesses and life-threatening conditions. The treatment costs for patients, newborn to 90 years of age, have ranged from to AED 20,000 to AED 250,000 per individual.

Dr Abdulkareem Sultan Al Olama, the Chief Executive Officer of Al Jalila Foundation, welcomed the Dubai Islamic Bank team, to the Foundation to engrave the name of DIB on Bassmat Rashid Bin Saeed, the first robotic donor recognition wall of its kind, marking the bank’s generosity and support.

Dr Abdulkareem said, "We are extremely grateful to Dubai Islamic Bank for its longstanding support to our A’awen programme and delighted to see their name on Bassmat Rashid Bin Saeed alongside fellow Champions of Hope. It is a privilege to work with distinguished banking and financial institutions like DIB to make a difference to patients’ lives."

Dedicated to the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, renowned for his humanitarian achievements, Bassmat Rashid Bin Saeed is a unique humanitarian campaign that uses cutting-edge technology to recognise the donor community’s contributions to advancing local medical research to save patients’ lives.