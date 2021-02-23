UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Islamic Bank Donates AED1 Mn To Al Jalila Foundation

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 08:00 PM

Dubai Islamic Bank donates AED1 mn to Al Jalila Foundation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2021) Al Jalila Foundation announced that it has received a donation of AED1 million from Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) to support its A’awen programme which helps patients in need.

Al Jalila Foundation through its A’awen programme provides financial aid for medical care to patients in the UAE who are unable to afford quality treatment. Since its inception in 2013, Al Jalila Foundation has supported 1,094 patients from 54 nationalities, including 602 children, and has provided assistance worth AED74 million to provide relief to patients suffering from a number of chronic illnesses and life-threatening conditions. The treatment costs for patients, newborn to 90 years of age, have ranged from to AED 20,000 to AED 250,000 per individual.

Dr Abdulkareem Sultan Al Olama, the Chief Executive Officer of Al Jalila Foundation, welcomed the Dubai Islamic Bank team, to the Foundation to engrave the name of DIB on Bassmat Rashid Bin Saeed, the first robotic donor recognition wall of its kind, marking the bank’s generosity and support.

Dr Abdulkareem said, "We are extremely grateful to Dubai Islamic Bank for its longstanding support to our A’awen programme and delighted to see their name on Bassmat Rashid Bin Saeed alongside fellow Champions of Hope. It is a privilege to work with distinguished banking and financial institutions like DIB to make a difference to patients’ lives."

Dedicated to the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, renowned for his humanitarian achievements, Bassmat Rashid Bin Saeed is a unique humanitarian campaign that uses cutting-edge technology to recognise the donor community’s contributions to advancing local medical research to save patients’ lives.

Related Topics

Technology UAE Bank Rashid UAE Dirham Dubai Islamic Bank From Million

Recent Stories

Khuli Kachari held in Lower Dir to address public ..

2 minutes ago

VC KIU inaugurates plantation campaign

2 minutes ago

Red Bull pin hopes of troubling Mercedes on new ca ..

2 minutes ago

Free medical camp held in Mithi

2 minutes ago

Pakistan, Sri Lanka agree to further cement bilate ..

2 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed chair gover ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.