Dubai Islamic Bank Donates AED12.8 Mn To Fujairah Charity Association

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 08:15 PM

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2020) Dubai Islamic Bank, DIB, has donated AED12.8 million of its Zakat money to Fujairah Charity Association, FCA, in support of its charitable initiatives.

Saeed Bin Mohammed Al Raqbani, Chairman of FCA's board, praised the DIB as of one of its key strategic supporters and partners of its charitable and humanitarian programmes.

Al Raqbani thanked the DIB for its generous contribution and for his support and care for charities in the UAE.

The donation reflects Dubai Islamic Bank's ongoing commitment towards encouraging community initiatives by supporting charity organisations in the UAE.

