Dubai Islamic Bank Donates AED16 Million To Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian And Charity Establishment

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 05:45 PM

Dubai Islamic Bank donates AED16 million to Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jun, 2020) The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment received a donation from the Dubai Islamic Bank worth AED16 million consisting of Zakat money.

The donation is part of a community partnership agreement signed by the two sides to achieve their joint humanitarian and charity objectives.

Ibrahim Bu Malha, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Establishment, said that the donation will help implement the establishment’s initiatives and programmes, to benefit categories eligible to receive Zakat money according to the establishment’s standards. He then thanked the bank’s board of directors and officials for their initiative.

The establishment’s partnership with the bank has benefitted its humanitarian and charity activities, and will help achieve the national and humanitarian objectives of their partnership, he added.

