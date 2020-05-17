UrduPoint.com
Dubai Islamic Bank Donates AED3 Million In Support Of Khalifa Foundation's Programmes

Sun 17th May 2020 | 08:15 PM

Dubai Islamic Bank donates AED3 million in support of Khalifa Foundation's programmes

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2020) The Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation has received AED3 million of financial support from the Dubai Islamic Bank, DIB.

The support will assist in carrying out the foundation’s educational and health programmes, such as releasing prisoners and paying their debts.

At the start of the Holy Month of Ramadan, the foundation launched a project to provide 4.5 million breakfast meals for workers in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, as well as a Mir Ramadan project, in cooperation with the Ministry of Community Development, which benefitted some 46,000 families nationwide.

The bank’s initiative is in line with the joint efforts of various national sectors, especially in light of the current crisis. Banks and financial institutions are among the leading funders of humanitarian and charitable programmes that benefit millions of people worldwide.

Mohammed Haji El Khouri, Director-General of the Foundation, said that the bank’s ongoing support for the foundation’s projects is a model to follow, and reflects the efforts of the bank’s officials to foster and establish a sense of social responsibility.

Al Khouri thanked the bank for supporting the foundation's programmes, and welcomed working with reputable banking and financial institutions to help realise the UAE’s humanitarian vision to be one of the world’s leading countries.

The foundation received on 18th March a AED1.2 million donation from Dubai Islamic Bank, to support its efforts to provide laptops to school and university students.

The financial support came as part of efforts to implement remote learning initiatives within the UAE measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19.

