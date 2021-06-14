Dubai Islamic Bank donates AED6.5 million of Zakat money to ERC programmes

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2021) The Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) donated Zakat money worth AED6.5 million to support the programmes and projects of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC).

Both sides signed a cooperation agreement to coordinate the distribution of the donation to those eligible to receive Zakat.

The bank’s administration welcomed the move and the signing of the agreement with the ERC, which took place after several joint coordination meetings, as it will help establish a framework for enabling community partnerships and implementing joint initiatives in the future.

Salem Al Ameri, Deputy Secretary-General for Local Affairs at the ERC, highlighted the ERC’s appreciation for the bank’s initiatives, which support the ERC’s humanitarian efforts, noting that the bank is a key partner and major supporter of the ERC’s programmes and projects.