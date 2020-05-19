Dubai Islamic Bank donates AED9.6 million to support SCI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2020) The Dubai Islamic Bank, DIB, made a financial donation of AED9.6 million to support the Zakat Project of the Sharjah Charity International, SCI.

Abdullah Mubarak Al Dukhan, Secretary-General of the SCI, thanked the DIB for its continuous support to the association and the humanitarian and social role of the bank every year towards charitable societies, especially the SCI.

Al Dukhan stressed that the SCI views the Zakat project as an important resource for spending on needy recipients who have registered with the association's statements and records.

He pointed out that the DIB is keen to play its role in social responsibility through its interest in donating continuously during the month of Ramadan every year.

Al Dukhan clarified that in light of the current crisis and its negative effects, which caused a lot of damage to a large section of employees and the poor, the number of cases registered with the association’s statements had increased.